City’s annual competitive grant program
Roseville, Calif. – Twenty-seven non-profit organizations serving Roseville residents collectively received $604,766 this summer through the City of Roseville’ competitive annual grant program.
The City’s grant program is funded through the Citizen’s Benefit Fund, American Rescue Plan Act Funds, and the Roseville Employees Annual Charitable Hearts (REACH) fund.
Addressing social needs
On July 11, 2023, the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission and representatives of the City Council presented checks to the 2023 grant recipients in a ceremony in the Roseville City Council Chambers. The non-profit groups address a wide span of social needs including disability awareness, hunger, homelessness, and veterans’ needs.
Strategic One-Time Grants, totaling $102,125
Blue Line Arts: $25,000
Youth For Christ Sacramento: $12,400
Placer Food Bank: $45,618
Roseville Community School: $19,107
Operational / Mission Support, totaling $433,437
St. Vincent de Paul Society: $30,000
A Touch of Understanding: $25,000
Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center: $75,000
Assistance League of Greater Placer: $25,000
Roseville Police Activities League: $25,000
Seniors First: $30,000
Sierra College Foundation: $24,800
Child Advocates of Placer County: $50,600
Gigi’s Playhouse, INC.: $33,648
Placer Veterans Stand Down, Inc.: $20,000
Placer County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy: $45,000
Hearst Landing Ranch: $24,000
Wellness Within Cancer Support Services: $25,389
Small Requests category, totaling $69,204
RCONA: $7,336
The Petal Connection: $10,000
Defending the Cause Regional Alliance: $9,000
Friends of the Roseville Public Library: $10,000
Placer Independent Resource Services: $2,500
Wayfinder Family Services: $10,000
Life Skills Training and Educational Programs: $2,500
United Cerebral Palsy Association: $4,900
Silver Wishes Inc.: $2,968
Supporting The Taylor House, Inc.: $10,000
Citizens Benefit Fund
To date, the Citizens Benefit Fund, American Rescue Plan Act Funds, and REACH have awarded a combined $18.1 million to support non-profits within our community.
The Citizens’ Benefit Fund was established as a trust in 1993 with the proceeds from the sale of the city-owned Roseville Hospital to Sutter Health. A portion of the interest earned each year by the trust is made available for grants with the purpose of improving the quality of life for the citizens of Roseville. The REACH fund was established in 2002 by City of Roseville employees and donations from community supporters and businesses.
Through a competitive process, the City Council-appointed Roseville Grants Advisory Commission reviews grant applications and makes funding recommendations at one of their public commission meetings, which are forwarded to the City Council for final consideration and action.
related
- Roseville awards $359,334 to local non-profits in latest grant cycle
- Roseville Grants Advisory Commission presents local non-profits $280,000 in latest funding
- Children’s Non-Profit in Loomis to be presented with $500,000 award
We have NO AFFILIATION with print, politics or BIG media.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side.