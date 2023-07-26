City’s annual competitive grant program

Roseville, Calif. – Twenty-seven non-profit organizations serving Roseville residents collectively received $604,766 this summer through the City of Roseville’ competitive annual grant program.

The City’s grant program is funded through the Citizen’s Benefit Fund, American Rescue Plan Act Funds, and the Roseville Employees Annual Charitable Hearts (REACH) fund.

Addressing social needs

On July 11, 2023, the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission and representatives of the City Council presented checks to the 2023 grant recipients in a ceremony in the Roseville City Council Chambers. The non-profit groups address a wide span of social needs including disability awareness, hunger, homelessness, and veterans’ needs.

Strategic One-Time Grants, totaling $102,125

Blue Line Arts: $25,000

Youth For Christ Sacramento: $12,400

Placer Food Bank: $45,618

Roseville Community School: $19,107

Operational / Mission Support, totaling $433,437

St. Vincent de Paul Society: $30,000

A Touch of Understanding: $25,000

Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center: $75,000

Assistance League of Greater Placer: $25,000

Roseville Police Activities League: $25,000

Seniors First: $30,000

Sierra College Foundation: $24,800

Child Advocates of Placer County: $50,600

Gigi’s Playhouse, INC.: $33,648

Placer Veterans Stand Down, Inc.: $20,000

Placer County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy: $45,000

Hearst Landing Ranch: $24,000

Wellness Within Cancer Support Services: $25,389

Small Requests category, totaling $69,204

RCONA: $7,336

The Petal Connection: $10,000

Defending the Cause Regional Alliance: $9,000

Friends of the Roseville Public Library: $10,000

Placer Independent Resource Services: $2,500

Wayfinder Family Services: $10,000

Life Skills Training and Educational Programs: $2,500

United Cerebral Palsy Association: $4,900

Silver Wishes Inc.: $2,968

Supporting The Taylor House, Inc.: $10,000

Citizens Benefit Fund

To date, the Citizens Benefit Fund, American Rescue Plan Act Funds, and REACH have awarded a combined $18.1 million to support non-profits within our community.

The Citizens’ Benefit Fund was established as a trust in 1993 with the proceeds from the sale of the city-owned Roseville Hospital to Sutter Health. A portion of the interest earned each year by the trust is made available for grants with the purpose of improving the quality of life for the citizens of Roseville. The REACH fund was established in 2002 by City of Roseville employees and donations from community supporters and businesses.

Through a competitive process, the City Council-appointed Roseville Grants Advisory Commission reviews grant applications and makes funding recommendations at one of their public commission meetings, which are forwarded to the City Council for final consideration and action.

