Community parks add to the fun along 10-mile roundtrip bike ride

Roseville, Calif. – Today, we’re kicking off Biking Roseville, a brand new series that explores and celebrates local trails. Join us on a bicycle tour around Roseville’s expanding maze of interconnected trails. The multi-use system of Roseville is a treasure of trails, open spaces and parks of the community. For many of us residents, the trail system exponentially cranks up the livability factor of Roseville.

The first installment on the Pleasant Grove Creek Trail, takes riders through a suburban and scenic 10-mile roundtrip in west Roseville. Multiple entry points along this route allow cyclists to tailor a ride to easily suit their needs and available ride time. Saddle up the bike, don your shades and join us on the trails!

Pleasant Grove Creek Trail

Taking riders from Foothills Blvd to Winding Creek and back this bike ride clocks in at exactly 10 miles. Traversing a mostly flat and paved multi-purpose path, cyclists can easily enter on either end and circle back to your original starting location.

Why We Love it

Visitors have lots of options here. Perfect for either a quick ride when your time is limited or a full day experience. There is plenty of shade to be found, beautiful parks for picnics & play, restrooms along the way and and opportunities to explore further.

The mighty Blue Oaks adorned in their full spring bloom are imposing figures that dominate portions of the landscape as fields of California Poppies and other colorful wildflowers set the fields ablaze in color. Goats are an annual favorite for all ages that offer entertainment as they help mitigate fire risk. Chill creekside under the cool canopy of trees as the hot summer sun reaches its peak as egrets warily standby and keep watch.

For full day adventures, Nugget Market and Raley’s One shopping centers are a short distance from the trail for a quick lunch and beverage stop. Timber Creek in Sun City is slightly further, but offers outdoor dining and easy access with bike racks. Have a cold one while watching golfers practice their swings under the sun is fun!

Pleasant Grove Creek Trail

Easy Access Points

(By Car)

William Bill Hughes Park

Veteran’s Memorial North Park

(By Bike)

End of Foothills Blvd. (near Pasco Scientific)

Alderwood Place

Safety Tips: Share the Trails

Safety reminder that bikes ride right, pass left and pedestrians walk on the left. Some residents and visitors may still learning the rules of trails so be patient and kind.