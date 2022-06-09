Monthly Concert Series from June through October
Folsom, Calif. – Adding to the summer’s growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2022 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.
Family-friendly and always free, open-air outdoor concerts in Folsom, California.
Grab the family, bring your chairs and settle in for an evening of entertainment. This summer’s musical journey offers a little something for everyone. Enjoy modern hits, classic rock to mellow 70’s band and high energy party music.
2022 Folsom Palladio Concert Schedule
- June 11: Hip Service
- July 9: Pop Fiction
- Aug 13: Cheeseballs
- Sept 10: Mercy and the Heartbeats
- Oct 8: Neon Velvet
Arrive early and make an evening of it. The Palladio offers a wide-ranging selection of tasty eats, cold drinks and sweet snacks. Explore your dining options here.
About Palladio at Broadstone
Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom, California is an Open Air Mall that is the preeminent destination for those seeking a great experience in shopping, dining and entertainment.