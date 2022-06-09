Monthly Concert Series from June through October

Folsom, Calif. – Adding to the summer’s growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2022 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.

Family-friendly and always free, open-air outdoor concerts in Folsom, California.

Grab the family, bring your chairs and settle in for an evening of entertainment. This summer’s musical journey offers a little something for everyone. Enjoy modern hits, classic rock to mellow 70’s band and high energy party music.

2022 Folsom Palladio Concert Schedule

June 11: Hip Service

July 9: Pop Fiction

Aug 13: Cheeseballs

Sept 10: Mercy and the Heartbeats

Oct 8: Neon Velvet

Arrive early and make an evening of it. The Palladio offers a wide-ranging selection of tasty eats, cold drinks and sweet snacks. Explore your dining options here.

Map & Directions

About Palladio at Broadstone

Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom, California is an Open Air Mall that is the preeminent destination for those seeking a great experience in shopping, dining and entertainment.