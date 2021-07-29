Annual Peach Festival in Historic District

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom welcomes the return of the Annual Peach Festival on Sunday, August 1 on the plaza of Historic Folsom.

A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer.

Come out for an sweet afternoon and fun and peaches. The forecast in Folsom this Sunday is just peachy with sunny skies and temps in the 80’s and 90’s.

Folsom Peach Festival

August 1, 2021

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

915 Sutter St

Historic Folsom plaza

Free parking is available at the Sutter Street Parking Garage at 905 Leidesdorff St.