Prizes for Kids and a Chance to Win a Bike!

Roseville, Calif.- BikeFest arrives much earlier this year! On Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Downtown Roseville, the City of Roseville and local sponsors will take part in the annual BikeFest from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Vernon Street Town Square. Saturday’s weather forecast is looking good!

Can’t make it tomorrow? Check out Roseville Today’s original Biking Roseville section to help you find and navigate Roseville’s best biking opportunities throughout the year.

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

DID YOU KNOW?

Roseville has over 100 miles of trails. This cyclist friendly city is renowned for its well maintained and extensive network of paved, shared-use bike paths that interconnect neighborhoods and community parks.

BikeFest

April 27, 2024 in Roseville

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Vernon Street Town Square