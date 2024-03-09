Among counties with a population of more than 1,500

Roseville, Calif. – There are many factors that determine those tangible and intangible things that make for best places to live lists. Be it geography, weather, education, or other amenities on your checklist, those marketing and PR compilations citing “best places” often make for a great read. However, while they gladly share the “what”, they seem to miss the “why.” We offer up a theory.

Exploring many of the amazing places to live throughout California and looking at far too much statistical data, we often stumble upon common threads. The Northern California counties of Marin and Placer always bubble to the top across countless metrics, including health and quality of life to name a couple. Placer and Marin also rank #1 and #2, for the lowest crime rate, respectively.

Another is voter registration and engagement. Placer County has more registered voters as a percentage of its population in California than all counties, except for Marin and Alpine (total population of under 1,500). Here’s a look across the Golden State of which counties have the highest to lowest voter registrations.

County Not Registered % Unregistered Voters Alpine 52 5.24% Marin 11,262 6.22% Placer 21,044 6.95% El Dorado 12,431 8.67% Nevada 7,361 9.03% Plumas 1,407 9.18% Amador 2,969 10.31% Contra Costa 85,697 10.77% Ventura 66,674 11.56% Calaveras 4,248 11.67% Santa Cruz 23,041 12.01% Napa 12,000 12.55% Los Angeles 901,852 13.76% Sonoma 49,798 14.13% San Mateo 75,192 14.72% Monterey 37,210 15.03% Solano 50,909 16.20% Mariposa 2,217 16.20% Orange 357,921 16.45% Alameda 187,199 16.61% Tuolumne 7,043 16.83% San Benito 7,442 17.09% San Diego 402,198 17.24% Shasta 24,132 17.62% Santa Clara 229,814 18.32% Sierra 481 18.34% Mono 1,690 18.35% San Luis Obispo 41,615 19.03% Riverside 314,954 19.18% Sutter 12,769 19.54% Tehama 8,990 19.55% Mendocino 13,141 19.81% Siskiyou 6,889 19.84% Santa Barbara 59,540 19.97% Modoc 1,337 20.44% Stanislaus 73,906 20.54% Imperial 22,702 20.56% San Bernardino 302,836 20.61% Madera 19,808 20.95% Fresno 136,518 21.23% Kern 119,872 21.37% Humboldt 22,900 21.64% Colusa 2,848 21.66% Sacramento 241,203 21.72% Del Norte 4,153 22.01% San Francisco 147,744 22.76% Yolo 38,841 25.39% Tulare 74,134 25.74% Kings 22,112 25.97% Yuba 15,020 26.34% Merced 45,797 26.49% Inyo 3,894 26.79% Lassen 5,567 27.25% Lake 13,716 27.26% San Joaquin 144,348 28.17% Glenn 5,359 28.66% Butte 48,991 28.97% Trinity 5,897 45.07% data source: State of California, compiled by Roseville Today

Pragmatism over Politics

There are surprisingly many commonalities among these and other politically divergent counties. One of the most vital is engaged voters. It lays a groundwork for accountability and pragmatic community governance. Choosing pragmatism over blind political allegiance always seems to deliver the best results wherever you look. Placer County and Marin County remind us that there is more that unites us than divides us. That’s something worth celebrating.

