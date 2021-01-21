Ownership among young adults bucks national trend

Roseville, CA- Over the years, City planners have been careful to ensure a variety of types of housing are being built in Roseville. This is one of the reasons Roseville ranks 14th nationally for places people under-35 are buying homes, in a new survey by SmartAsset.com.

Homeownership rates for young adults are on the decline nationwide, but Roseville is one of the cities in which under-35 homeownership rose from 2009-2019.

To find the cities where more under-35 residents are buying homes, SmartAsset compared the homeownership rate for this demographic in 2009 with the homeownership rate in 2019 for 200 of the largest U.S. cities.

Metrics Used in Ranking

When determining its ranking, SmartAsset considered two metrics:

2019 homeownership rate for those under 35. This is the homeownership rate among 18- to 34-year-olds. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-year American Community Survey.

10-year change in homeownership rate for those under 35. This compares the homeownership rate among 18- to 34-year-olds in 2009 and 2019. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2009 and 2019 1-year American Community Surveys.

