Roseville and Placer region continues to accrue accolades

Roseville, Calif.- Following it’s #1 ranking for quality of life and second healthiest county in California, Placer County dips ever so slightly to the number two and four slots (respectively), just behind the Bay Area. Marin County, a perennially winner remains atop the list of California’s healthiest counties and reclaims the top spot for best quality of life in the Golden State.

According to the annual report from Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin, some of Placer County’s strength in health metrics comparative to the rest of California include an active community, a more vaccinated population, low level of sexually transmitted diseases, education level and access to healthcare. Placer County is also tied with a few Bay Area counties for the lowest childhood poverty rate at 7 percent.

Challenges

The report data also shows Placer County challenges include mental health, excessive alcohol drinking and alcohol impaired deaths. All three remain higher than California and National averages.

California Counties – Health Rank

COUNTY HEALTH RANK Marin (MR) 1 San Mateo (SE) 2 Santa Clara (ST) 3 Placer (PL) 4 Napa (NA) 5 Orange (OR) 6 San Francisco (SF) 7 Ventura (VE) 8 Santa Cruz (SC) 9 Sonoma (SM) 10 Yolo (YO) 11 Contra Costa (CN) 12 Alameda (AL) 13 San Luis Obispo (SP) 14 Mono (MN) 15 San Diego (SD) 16 El Dorado (EL) 17 Monterey (MT) 18 San Benito (SN) 19 Nevada (NE) 20 Santa Barbara (SR) 21 Los Angeles (LO) 22 Solano (SO) 23 Amador (AM) 24 Alpine (AP) 25 Sacramento (SA) 26 Riverside (RI) 27 Colusa (CO) 28 Kings (KI) 29 Calaveras (CA) 30 Mariposa (MI) 31 Butte (BU) 32 Tuolumne (TO) 33 Imperial (IM) 34 Sutter (SU) 35 Stanislaus (SL) 36 Humboldt (HU) 37 Glenn (GL) 38 Merced (MC) 39 San Bernardino (SB) 40 San Joaquin (SJ) 41 Tulare (TU) 42 Inyo (IN) 43 Madera (MA) 44 Mendocino (ME) 45 Fresno (FR) 46 Sierra (SI) 47 Shasta (SH) 48 Lassen (LS) 49 Del Norte (DE) 50 Yuba (YU) 51 Tehama (TE) 52 Kern (KE) 53 Plumas (PU) 54 Modoc (MO) 55 Lake (LA) 56 Siskiyou (SY) 57 Trinity (TR) 58

The project looks at numerous factors in developing its rankings. These factors are broken into categories and statewide, Placer County ranked first in quality of life, second in health factors, health behaviors and social and economic factors and third in clinical care. Other categories include length of life and physical environment.

The health of Placer County’s residents also has positive economic benefits as employers looking for a place to locate will look at the health of the workforce. Having a high County Health Ranking makes the area more competitive as employers seek to reduce health care costs.

The Health Ranking includes almost every county in every state in the nation. The rankings reveal that where one lives has an effect on their health. It is not surprising that Placer County, with a multitude of forestland, an international reputation for its outdoor recreation and a burgeoning industry in locally grown produce and agricultural goods, would earn a high ranking.

Details of the ranking, which is compiled into the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, are available at this website: County Health Rankings.

