Roseville, Calif. – The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual Hot Pink Fun Run in 2024 is set for Sunday, September 29, 2024 as they fight breast cancer by raising money to fund research, outreach, and education. Bubbles & Brews are back this year! Don’t miss the after-race pancakes, bacon, and beer or mimosa!

The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation hosts the annual Hot Pink Fun Run, a family-friendly fun run/walk held in Downtown Roseville.

“This is a family-friendly event that is fun and also helps educate people, giving them both the knowledge and awareness of breast cancer.” Carol Garcia

All proceeds from the Hot Pink Fun Run will benefit the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. The group is comprised of breast cancer survivors and community activists who are committed to raising money to fund new research, outreach and health education opportunities for the region.

The festive event will include a 10K, 5K and 1-mile walk/run. All races start and end at Civic Center Plaza on Vernon Street in Downtown Roseville.

Participants are encouraged to run/walk in the Hot Pink Fun Run in honor or memory of a friend or loved one who has been affected by breast cancer.

“The Hot Pink Fun Run has become a wonderful community event. It’s a day of celebration where women, men and children not only participate, but often times honor a loved one or someone they know who has been impacted by breast cancer,” said Carol Garcia, a breast cancer survivor who co-founded The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. “This is a family-friendly event that is fun and also helps educate people, giving them both the knowledge and awareness of breast cancer.”

In addition, for those of you who aren’t runners we are offering an opportunity to support the Foundation and enjoy the pancakes and beverages with a $20 donation.

Pancakes will be cooked for us by our wonderful long-time supporters, the Roseville Firefighters with Roseville Firefighters Local 1592!

Hot Pink Fun Run Schedule

7:30-8:30 am: Check in and registration

8:30 am: Breast cancer survivors celebration

8:45 am: Start of 10K race

9 am: Start of 5K walk/run

9:05 am: 1 Mile Start

10 am: Awards ceremony

Ticket Prices

Adult: 1K, 5K, 10K: $30 – $35

Children: 1K, 5K, 10K: $20

Pancakes, Bubbles & Brew only: $20



Parking for the event is available in the garages on the 400 block of Vernon and Oak Street, and at Vernon and Grant Streets.

Participants can register at www.hotpinkfunrun.org for all three races.

The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation is 501(c)3 non-profit organization (tax ID # 27-0690037). Contributions made to the fund are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law.