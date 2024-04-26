Premier food and wine event on May 4, 2024

Plymouth, Calif. – The Amador Vintner’s Association is excited to announce the 2024 Four Fires Food and Wine Festival, happening Saturday, May 4, 2024. The region’s premier food and wine event, Amador Four Fires combines the four global wine regions that have inspired Amador’s award-winning wines – France’s Rhône Valley, Italy, the Iberian peninsula, and Heritage California – with open-fire-roasted cuisine from top local chefs.

Four Fires draws inspiration from four celebrated world-wide wine regions represented right here in Amador County: Rhone, Italy, Spain, and Heritage California. Enjoy over 100 award-winning red wines that have received gold medals and 90 points and above ratings as well as small lot or reserve wines that you can only taste in Amador.

Historic Amador County Fair and Events Center,

Held at the expansive and historic Amador County Fair and Events Center, Four Fires will take place in a beautiful outdoor setting with a historic Gold Rush-era backdrop. Along with tasting great wine, event goers will get the chance to enjoy locally crafted beer from Amador Brewing, on-site wines offered by the glass, silent auction, DIY flower crowns, cigar and dessert wine bar, retro photobooth as well as sample local purveyors of sauces, olive oils, crafts, and more.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Amador County Fair Foundation, which helps maintain and improve the Amador County Fairgrounds not only for the annual county fair, but also for the hundreds of community and family activities that take place on the fairgrounds throughout the year. Learn more at https://amadorfairfoundation.com/

Tickets online – Save $10!

Tickets are available online via www.AmadorFourFires.com, the event will take place from 12pm to 4pm, and Premier ticket holders will receive early access to the event beginning at 11am.

Tickets start at $85 for General Admission and $125 for Premier Access. The festival is sponsored by Amador Vintners Association, City of Plymouth, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, Helwig Winery, Rombauer Vineyards, Terra d’Oro Winery, Lusso Della Terra, Taste Restaurant & Wine Bar, and Rest Boutique Hotel. (Use Code: “TODAY” to save $10)

California’s first organized wine trail, Amador remains a beacon of innovation among its peers in the Golden State. Defined by its rugged Sierra Foothills terroir and unique mix of clay and granitic soils, Amador wines continue to introduce consumers to new and exciting grape varieties in addition to showcasing the heights California heritage grapes like Zinfandel, Barbera, and Mission can reach. Consistently recognized by top national critics, Amador wines embody the regional spirit of exploration, and Amador Four Fires presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for wine lovers to explore the region’s delicious food and wine culture in an authentic wine country setting in the stunning Sierra Foothills.

Amador County Fair and Events Center