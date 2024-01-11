Republican registrations teeter near all-time low

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County, long a bastion of conservatism in California continues to change. In the process, the region continues to become more diverse, educated, and prosperous.

Waves of development, relative housing affordability, family friendly neighborhoods and great weather continue to attract highly educated residents and entrepreneurs from throughout California and the nation. Those changes have not only brought greater diversity and economic prosperity, but to the disbelief of many longtime residents, lower crime rates as well. The growth has also delivered some of the challenges communities face during periods of rapid growth such as a dramatic increase in traffic congestion.

As the population continues to grow, the move to a more pluralistic county is projected to tip the balance of power within a generation should trends continue. A similar scenario played out in Orange County, a former conservative enclave turned blue.

Dwindling advantage

According to Official Placer Elections data, Republican voter registration over the last two decades years continues to plummet (data chart below). Republicans still retain a sizable, yet dwindling advantage in Placer County. For example, in 2020, despite losing in both national and statewide results, Donald Trump outperformed in Placer County in no small part due to the county’s geriatric population and evangelicals.

Dissatisfaction with both major parties

The voter registration data also shows the biggest percentage change is that of voters not wishing to be associated with either major political party. No Party preference accounts for nearly 20 percent of registered voters with smaller political party registration rounding out the remaining eight plus percentage of registered voters.

Active Local Voters

Ryan Ronco, Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters shared that Placer County is “historically 10 to 15 percentage points above the California average turnout each major election.”

Large Drop in Voter Registrations?

Over the past few months, the total voter registration in Placer County has dropped by nearly 4,000 voters or more than one percent. With such a remarkably high change, Roseville Today reached out to election officials for some clarity. Officials shared that a postcard was sent to every active registered voter in November as part of their maintenance efforts to clean up rolls prior to upcoming elections.

As of January 2024, Placer County elections currently lists 281,851 registered voters, a drop from over 285,000 voters since November of 2023. Total voter registration has increased by approximately 60,000 in just the last several years which equates to over 20 percent of all voters.

Placer County Voter Registration

Placer County Voter Registration since 2006.

Year Republican Registration Democratic Registration Other / No Preference 2006 51.70% 28.69% 19.61% 2008 50.59% 28.70% 20.71% 2010 48.39% 29.07% 22.54% 2012 47.96% 28.05% 23.99% 2014 46.37% 27.54% 26.09% 2016 45.40% 28.91% 25.69% 2018 42.48% 28.27% 29.25% 2020 41.75% 30.75% 27.50% 2021 40.73% 31.33% 27.94% 2022 40.33% 31.66% 28.01% 2023 39.99% 31.79% 28.22% 2024 40.13% 31.79% 28.08%

Data Sources: California Secretary of State

and Placer County

