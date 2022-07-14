Aimed at improving the quality of life for the residents of Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- At its July 12 meeting, the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission presented 21 local non-profits $279,681 in competitive grant funding from the City’s Citizens’ Benefit Fund and Roseville Employees Annual Charitable Hearts (REACH) Fund.

The Citizens’ Benefit Fund was established in 1993 following the sale of the city-owned Roseville Hospital to Sutter Health for $14.8 million. The proceeds were placed in a trust and a portion of the interest earned each year is made available for grants with the purpose of improving the quality of life for the residents of Roseville.

Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @

Since 1994, more than $16.5 million have been awarded to local non-profits from the trust.

The REACH Fund is a community giving fund created through donations by Roseville employees and retirees. 100 percent of these funds are dispersed each year to local charitable organizations that serve youth, seniors and families in the South Placer County region.

The Roseville Grants Advisory Commission oversees the competitive grant process for the Citizens’ Benefit Fund and REACH Fund. The Commission reviews grant applications annually January through May, providing the Roseville City Council with their recommendations in June. The City Council has the final approval on disbursement of each of the grant funds.

Find out more about the Roseville Grants Advisory Commission and the grants application and award process here.



2022 Grant Awards: