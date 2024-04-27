Placer County has lowest drop out rate in all of California
Roseville, Calif. – West Park High in Roseville comes out on top in Placer County when it comes to high school graduation rates, according to ED Data, which collects fiscal, demographic, and performance data on California’s K-12 Schools. Overall, Placer County lays claim to the lowest dropout rate in California.
In addition to the highest graduation rate, West Park High also has the most diverse student body among local high schools. The population and housing boom continues to attract educated families from the Bay Area and beyond which have fueled the county’s prosperity for the past two decades.
Economic correlation
Many books have covered the topic of poverty, economic prosperity and impacts on educational outcomes. The higher the number of students receiving Free & Reduced Price Meals in schools often correlates closely to graduation rates. The chart below offers up a local snapshot.
Education adds to the growing list of reasons Roseville continues to shine. Welcome to the brighter side!
School Graduation Rates / Free & Reduced Price Meals
|High School
|Graduation Rate
|Free & Reduced-Price Meals
|West Park High
|98.40%
|12.80%
|Whitney High
|97.30%
|15.20%
|Rocklin High
|95.80%
|16.20%
|Granite Bay High
|95.30%
|11.30%
|Roseville High
|90.90%
|28.20%
|Oakmont High
|89.20%
|29.20%
