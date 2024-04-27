Placer County has lowest drop out rate in all of California

Roseville, Calif. – West Park High in Roseville comes out on top in Placer County when it comes to high school graduation rates, according to ED Data, which collects fiscal, demographic, and performance data on California’s K-12 Schools. Overall, Placer County lays claim to the lowest dropout rate in California.

In addition to the highest graduation rate, West Park High also has the most diverse student body among local high schools. The population and housing boom continues to attract educated families from the Bay Area and beyond which have fueled the county’s prosperity for the past two decades.

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

Economic correlation

Many books have covered the topic of poverty, economic prosperity and impacts on educational outcomes. The higher the number of students receiving Free & Reduced Price Meals in schools often correlates closely to graduation rates. The chart below offers up a local snapshot.

Education adds to the growing list of reasons Roseville continues to shine. Welcome to the brighter side!

School Graduation Rates / Free & Reduced Price Meals

High SchoolGraduation RateFree & Reduced-Price Meals
West Park High98.40%12.80%
Whitney High97.30%15.20%
Rocklin High95.80%16.20%
Granite Bay High95.30%11.30%
Roseville High90.90%28.20%
Oakmont High89.20%29.20%
source: Education Data Partnership
Placer County Fair in Roseville
West Park nabs highest graduation rate in Placer
Roseville Public Libraries an entertaining and enlightening experience
Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
Crime rates in Roseville & Rocklin
Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
Top 10 reasons we love Roseville
Entrepreneur Business Accelerator and Incubator
Biking Roseville
Roseville named one of best cities in the U.S. for military retirees
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
GROW your business on the brighter side, join Roseville Today.
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)
NO AFFILIATION to print or big media.

▶ Related▶ More from Author