Placer County has lowest drop out rate in all of California

Roseville, Calif. – West Park High in Roseville comes out on top in Placer County when it comes to high school graduation rates, according to ED Data, which collects fiscal, demographic, and performance data on California’s K-12 Schools. Overall, Placer County lays claim to the lowest dropout rate in California.

In addition to the highest graduation rate, West Park High also has the most diverse student body among local high schools. The population and housing boom continues to attract educated families from the Bay Area and beyond which have fueled the county’s prosperity for the past two decades.

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

Economic correlation

Many books have covered the topic of poverty, economic prosperity and impacts on educational outcomes. The higher the number of students receiving Free & Reduced Price Meals in schools often correlates closely to graduation rates. The chart below offers up a local snapshot.

Education adds to the growing list of reasons Roseville continues to shine. Welcome to the brighter side!

School Graduation Rates / Free & Reduced Price Meals

High School Graduation Rate Free & Reduced-Price Meals West Park High 98.40% 12.80% Whitney High 97.30% 15.20% Rocklin High 95.80% 16.20% Granite Bay High 95.30% 11.30% Roseville High 90.90% 28.20% Oakmont High 89.20% 29.20% source: Education Data Partnership