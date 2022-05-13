Roseville, Calif. – Gas prices have topped the $5 at most locations following the combination of high inflation and the consequences of the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine. Demand remains strong heading into summer as Californians continue to hit the road in large numbers following the COVID-19 lock downs.

Roseville and California gas prices have remained lofty during the busy summer travel season. The lowest prices on gas in Roseville are typically founds at the following locations and have remained consistent over the years with some occasional exceptions.