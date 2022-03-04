Optimism for a wet winter quickly fading

Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. Early winter storms that delivered a blanket of drought-busting optimism have been followed by an extraordinarily and nearly precipitation-free winter.

Short of a March miracle or late spring deluge, 2022 is shaping up to be a tougher and drier year than 2021. Earlier and more devastating fire seasons and mandatory water restrictions are becoming the norm. The west continues to experience what scientists deem the worst megadrought in 1200 years.

Along with depleted reservoirs, this year’s snowpack and water content remain below average in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps fill the state’s largest reservoirs.

The outlook is just another reminder of the importance and increasing value for redoubling efforts in conservation.

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022