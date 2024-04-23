Grab your discounted presale tickets today!

Roseville, Calif. – The warm sun is shining as Roseville once again prepares for the community’s annual summer celebration at the Placer County Fair. For 2024, visitors @theGrounds can expect a colorful combination of fair classics along with a exciting new surprises!

Heart-racing carnival rides, deep-fried corn dogs, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, family-fun pig races and hip-swaying live music helps bring the community together once again in this time honored American tradition! And be sure to catch Sunday’s Placer County Rib Cook-Off!

Fun for all ages, bring your friends and bring your family! The Placer County Fair that opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 20 and continues through Sunday, June 23. The Fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday at 700 Event Center Drive.

Stay tuned as Roseville Today will be bringing you additional information all the way up to opening day and through the Fair’s final day!

Ticket & Parking Info

Order today and save some summer cash with presale discounts on tickets and wristbands.