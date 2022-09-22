Calling on local residents to support hunger relief efforts

Roseville, Calif. – Today in the U.S. nearly 40 million people are estimated to be “food insecure,” a term used to describe people with uncertain access to adequate food. It can affect anyone: children, single parents, families, seniors and people of all ages, races and genders in rural, urban and suburban locations.

When we zoom in on our own region, the need becomes even clearer. According to census estimates, there are roughly 135,000 food insecure individuals living in Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, the foothill region that makes up the communities Placer Food Bank serves. In the past year, PFB distributed 8.1 million pounds of food throughout the region, which breaks down to almost 1.5 million meals. Simply put, that’s a lot of food and yet the need still feels far too great.

Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month

That’s why we are honoring Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, calling on local residents and businesses to do the same by stepping up to support hunger relief efforts. There are several ways to help:

● If you’re an individual, sign up for a volunteer shift at a local food bank.

● Make a pledge to donate monthly to your favorite hunger relief organization.

● Make a one time donation of $50 or $100 to show your support for Hunger Action Month.

It’s also very helpful when our supporters forward an email, share a social media post, leave a comment or invite a friend to like pages for hunger relief organizations like Placer Food Bank or Feeding America.

Area Businesses

If you’re a business in the region, consider an opportunity for your office that gives colleagues a chance to make an impact that matters, such as:

● A corporate fundraising drive to engage your employees in generosity. Donations can be gifted at donate.placerfoodbank.org/event/donatefood.

● A team building through a series of volunteer events at a local food bank.

Too many people have to make difficult decisions between electricity or a healthy breakfast, medicine or childcare, so let’s help alleviate the burden for these households and take a stand against hunger together. Our neighbors need us.

Will you join me? Together we can make change happen.

To learn more about the Placer Food Bank or to assist, visit https://placerfoodbank.org