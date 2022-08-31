Authentic Polish food & fun at 2022 Celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

It’s been far too long since everyone danced the polka, ate a pierogi, and had their pictures taken with a Polish Princess!

The Polish Festival is back!

Join the Polish American Club of Sacramento, Inc. at the 31st Annual Polish Festival. Come celebrate and learn about the Polish culture through traditional food, drink, and song at this family friendly event.

Polish delicacies

Come fill up on home-made Polish delicacies— pierogi (potato-cheese filled, meat filled or mushroom and sauerkraut filled dumplings), golabki (cabbage rolls) and Kielbasa (Polish sausage)! Besides all the wonderful food and entertainment there will be several vendors on-hand selling Baltic Amber, handmade crafts, Polish souvenirs and Polish sausages. Don’t forget to visit the Polish marketplace!

“The best part of the Festival is the food and entertainment. There are no Polish Restaurants in the greater Sacramento area, so the Polish Festival is the only time when people can enjoy authentic Polish food while listening to traditional Polish music, performed by professional musicians.” – Bodgan Komorniczak, Co-chair for the Polish Festival

Polish American Club

Sponsored by the Polish American Club of Greater Sacramento, the festival will be held at the Polish American Clubhouse and grounds, located at 327 Main Street in Roseville.

For more information, go to www.polish-club.org or call (916) 782-7171.

