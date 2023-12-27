Enjoy a movie or two filmed in Placer County

Roseville, Calif.- Ever watch a movie or commercial scene and think to yourself, that looks familiar? With over four dozen movies filmed in Placer County, it just might be more than your imagination.

Placer County locations have played a part in dozens of films going all the way back to the 1920’s. That doesn’t include the countless commercials and photo shoots that includes some of the most popular names in entertainment.

Almost Famous, a Cameron Crowe classic about coming of age in the 1970s music world filmed its iconic scene on a quiet road in Lincoln. The clip remains one of our all-time favorites and features a sing along to Elton John’s Tiny Dancer.

Classic bus scene in Lincoln

In addition to small and colorful towns, Placer County is home to spectacular mountain views, color bursting sunsets and a myriad of amazing backdrops well suited to the entertainment industry.

Film crews can quickly shift between a suburban scene one day and a remote wilderness scene the next. The convenience can slice a studio’s productions time and costs significantly.

Filmed on Foresthill Bridge

Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office

The Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office assists in securing film permits at no charge, ensuring that all necessary approvals are obtained from government agencies. Typically, local law enforcement and fire protection agencies must sign off on a production, especially if explosives or firearms are used. If a production will take place on, or requires closing part of a roadway under state or county jurisdiction, the California Highway Patrol will be involved. Film production in any of California’s 270 state parks is usually free, but requires coordination with that agency. With an abundance of federal forestland in the county, the U.S. Forest Service is often involved in permitting.

To share information about possible scenery and locations, the Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office maintains an extensive library of still photos showing the variety of locations the county has to offer.

The Godfather Part II in Homewood Lake Tahoe

FREE Film Permits

To see what Placer County has to offer for motion picture and still photography locations, visit the Film Office’s website. For additional information, contact the Film Office at: 530-889-4091, or toll free at: 877-228-3456.

Filmed in Placer County

THE ADVENTURES OF ROCKY AND BULLWINKLE Sheridan, Lincoln, Auburn, 2000

ALMOST FAMOUS Lincoln, 2000

A PLACE IN THE SUN Lake Tahoe, 1951

BEFORE THE DARK Auburn, Roseville, 2017

BREAKDOWN Auburn, Newcastle, 1997

BUSHWHACKED Foresthill, Lake Tahoe, 1995

CINEMA VERITE Auburn, 2011

COBB Lake Tahoe, 1994

THE DEEP END Lake Tahoe, 2001

DIGGSTOWN Roseville, Colfax, 1992

THE DONNER PARTY Norden, 2009

DRAGONFLY Foresthill, 2002

GENTLE BEN I & II Dutch Flat, Foresthill, 2002

GEORGE OF THE JUNGLE Foresthill, 1997

GODFATHER -PART II Lake Tahoe, 1974

GOLD RUSH Norden, 1925

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN Roseville, Granite Bay, 2005

GOOD LUCK Foresthill, 1996

GREED Colfax, Iowa Hill, 1924

HER Norden, Soda Springs, 2013

HOT DOG Squaw Valley, 1984

IMPULSE Lincoln, 1984

THE INDEPENDENT Colfax, 2000

JACKASS 3D Kingvale, 2010

JACK FROST Lake Tahoe, 1998

LAST WEEKEND Tahoe City, 2014

LOVE RANCH Donner Summit, 2010

MAMABOY Rocklin, 2017

MEET THE BLACKS Granite Bay, 2016

MI FAMILIA Auburn, 1995

THE MUPPETS Norden, Lincoln, 2011

THE NAVIGATOR Lake Tahoe, 1924

OUT OF THE PAST Lake Tahoe, 1947

THE PHANTOM Auburn, 1996

PHENOMENON Auburn, 1996

PROTOCOL Auburn, 1984

RETRIBUTION Granite Bay, 2000

ROSE MARIE Lake Tahoe, 1936

SALVATION Auburn, 2003

SENSORED Roseville, 2009

SOARIN’ Lake Tahoe, 2001

TAKE IT TO THE LIMIT Foresthill, Tahoe, 2000

TRUE LIES Lake Tahoe, 1994

THE TWO FACED WOMAN Sugar Bowl, 1941

VOWS OF DECEPTION, 1996

WHITE MILE Foresthill, 1994

WHO WILL LOVE MY CHILDREN Lincoln, 1983

WISDOM Auburn, 1986

XXX Auburn, 2002