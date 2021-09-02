Rapidly Depleting Reservoirs throughout California

Folsom, CA- The latest drought updates and status of California’s 10 largest reservoirs.

As deadly floods inundate major sections of the southeast and east coast, bone-dry conditions and raging wildfires persist throughout California and the west.

Cities throughout California have tightened water restrictions in an effort to navigate extreme drought. Communities such as Roseville and Folsom have mandated 20 percent cutbacks, while in Mendocino County, wells have run dry as the community is forced to import water by the truck load.

With the exception of the Don Pedro reservoir, all California’s reservoirs have fallen well below 50 percent capacity. Stark signs of drought fatigue are everywhere with the wet season still months away.

Locally Depleted Reservoirs

Folsom Lake, a critical water supply to the Sacramento region is among the most depleted reservoirs among California’s Top 10. Lake Oroville at nearly four times the size of Folsom Lake isn’t faring much better. Folsom Lake is currently at 24% capacity , while Lake Oroville sits at 23% capacity.

Did You Know?

Taller than the Hoover Dam, the Lake Oroville Dam at 770 feet is the tallest in the United States.

An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. The average U.S. household is estimated to use between one half to one acre foot per year.

In 2017, the Lake Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure caused a large scale evacuation

Total Outdoor use accounts for an estimated 30 percent of water use according the U.S. EPA.

Sept 1

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 27 43 New Melones 38 65 Don Pedro 53 75 Lake Oroville 23 34 Trinity Lake 35 47 San Luis Res 13 32 New Bullards Bar 44 65 Lake McClure 25 45 Pine Flat Res 20 52 Folsom Lake 24 38

Top 10 California Reservoirs – Aug 1

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 32 45 New Melones 43 70 Don Pedro 57 74 Lake Oroville not reporting – Trinity Lake 41 51 San Luis Res 20 42 New Bullards Bar 48 62 Lake McClure 30 50 Pine Flat Res 21 42 Folsom Lake 25 35

Top 10 California Reservoirs – July 4

RESERVOIR % Capacity % Average Shasta Lake 38 48 New Melones 50 79 Don Pedro 61 77 Lake Oroville 31 39 Trinity Lake 47 55 San Luis Res 32 51 New Bullards Bar 53 62 Lake McClure 37 53 Pine Flat Res 28 41 Folsom Lake 29 35

Top 10 California Reservoirs – June 10