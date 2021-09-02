Rapidly Depleting Reservoirs throughout California
Folsom, CA- The latest drought updates and status of California’s 10 largest reservoirs.
As deadly floods inundate major sections of the southeast and east coast, bone-dry conditions and raging wildfires persist throughout California and the west.
Cities throughout California have tightened water restrictions in an effort to navigate extreme drought. Communities such as Roseville and Folsom have mandated 20 percent cutbacks, while in Mendocino County, wells have run dry as the community is forced to import water by the truck load.
With the exception of the Don Pedro reservoir, all California’s reservoirs have fallen well below 50 percent capacity. Stark signs of drought fatigue are everywhere with the wet season still months away.
Locally Depleted Reservoirs
Folsom Lake, a critical water supply to the Sacramento region is among the most depleted reservoirs among California’s Top 10. Lake Oroville at nearly four times the size of Folsom Lake isn’t faring much better. Folsom Lake is currently at 24% capacity , while Lake Oroville sits at 23% capacity.
Did You Know?
- Taller than the Hoover Dam, the Lake Oroville Dam at 770 feet is the tallest in the United States.
- An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. The average U.S. household is estimated to use between one half to one acre foot per year.
- In 2017, the Lake Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure caused a large scale evacuation
Total Outdoor use accounts for an estimated 30 percent of water use according the U.S. EPA.
Sept 1
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|27
|43
|New Melones
|38
|65
|Don Pedro
|53
|75
|Lake Oroville
|23
|34
|Trinity Lake
|35
|47
|San Luis Res
|13
|32
|New Bullards Bar
|44
|65
|Lake McClure
|25
|45
|Pine Flat Res
|20
|52
|Folsom Lake
|24
|38
Top 10 California Reservoirs – Aug 1
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|32
|45
|New Melones
|43
|70
|Don Pedro
|57
|74
|Lake Oroville
|not reporting
|–
|Trinity Lake
|41
|51
|San Luis Res
|20
|42
|New Bullards Bar
|48
|62
|Lake McClure
|30
|50
|Pine Flat Res
|21
|42
|Folsom Lake
|25
|35
Top 10 California Reservoirs – July 4
|RESERVOIR
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|38
|48
|New Melones
|50
|79
|Don Pedro
|61
|77
|Lake Oroville
|31
|39
|Trinity Lake
|47
|55
|San Luis Res
|32
|51
|New Bullards Bar
|53
|62
|Lake McClure
|37
|53
|Pine Flat Res
|28
|41
|Folsom Lake
|29
|35
Top 10 California Reservoirs – June 10
|RESERVOIR
|Storage (Acre Feet)
|% Capacity
|% Average
|Shasta Lake
|1,907,481
|42
|50
|New Melones
|1,329,607
|55
|87
|Don Pedro
|1,316,816
|65
|84
|Lake Oroville
|1,291,556
|37
|44
|Trinity Lake
|1,231,052
|50
|58
|San Luis Res
|827,617
|41
|54
|New Bullards Bar
|550,214
|57
|66
|Lake McClure
|432,543
|42
|61
|Pine Flat Res
|394,337
|39
|55
|Folsom Lake
|346,358
|35
|42