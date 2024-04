Prepare for an unforgettable afternoon of fierce competition and heartfelt giving

Rocklin, Calif.- Unleash the Fun and Compassion at the 1st Annual Toss for DMD Cornhole Tournament in Rocklin!

The fun happens May 4, 2024 at In-Shape Family Fitness in Rocklin, check in begins at noon!

๐ŸŒŸ Prepare for an unforgettable afternoon of fierce competition and heartfelt giving in support of children battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Itโ€™s not just a game; itโ€™s a mission!

๐Ÿ•› Event Schedule:

Check-in: 12 PM

Be there early to soak in the anticipation and good vibes!

Tournament Launch: 1 PM

Unleash your cornhole skills for a noble cause!

๐Ÿ† Competitive Division:

$60.00 per team (Advanced/Comp)

Bring your own partner/bags

$1000.00 Guaranteed Payout to Advanced/Comp Division, thanks to J-5 Electric!

๐ŸŽ‰ Social Cornhole Tournament:

$40.00 per team of 2 (Bags provided)

Prizes for participants in the social Division

Full Day of FUN- Raffle, Best Team Costume, Best Team Name, Long Shot

๐Ÿค Join the camaraderie, let the games begin, and make a lasting impact!

Donโ€™t miss out โ€“ itโ€™s time to Toss for DMD!

๐Ÿ’™ 100% of benefits go to the 501c3 non-profit, 5 Exons.

*501st Legion Stormtroopers will be in attendance*

๐ŸŒŸ Huge Shoutout to Our GOLD Sponsors:

Cook Engineering

IEM

Anrak

RAFFLE โ€“ BEST TEAM COSTUME โ€“ LONG SHOT

Location & Directions