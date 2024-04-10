Prepare for an unforgettable afternoon of fierce competition and heartfelt giving

Rocklin, Calif.- Unleash the Fun and Compassion at the 1st Annual Toss for DMD Cornhole Tournament in Rocklin!

The fun happens May 4, 2024 at In-Shape Family Fitness in Rocklin, check in begins at noon!

🌟 Prepare for an unforgettable afternoon of fierce competition and heartfelt giving in support of children battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It’s not just a game; it’s a mission!

🕛 Event Schedule:

Check-in: 12 PM

Be there early to soak in the anticipation and good vibes!

Tournament Launch: 1 PM

Unleash your cornhole skills for a noble cause!

🏆 Competitive Division:

$60.00 per team (Advanced/Comp)

Bring your own partner/bags

$1000.00 Guaranteed Payout to Advanced/Comp Division, thanks to J-5 Electric!

🎉 Social Cornhole Tournament:

$40.00 per team of 2 (Bags provided)

Prizes for participants in the social Division

Full Day of FUN- Raffle, Best Team Costume, Best Team Name, Long Shot

🤝 Join the camaraderie, let the games begin, and make a lasting impact!

Don’t miss out – it’s time to Toss for DMD!

💙 100% of benefits go to the 501c3 non-profit, 5 Exons.

*501st Legion Stormtroopers will be in attendance*

🌟 Huge Shoutout to Our GOLD Sponsors:

Cook Engineering

IEM

Anrak

RAFFLE – BEST TEAM COSTUME – LONG SHOT

Location & Directions