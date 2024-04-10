Prepare for an unforgettable afternoon of fierce competition and heartfelt giving
Rocklin, Calif.- Unleash the Fun and Compassion at the 1st Annual Toss for DMD Cornhole Tournament in Rocklin!
The fun happens May 4, 2024 at In-Shape Family Fitness in Rocklin, check in begins at noon!
🌟 Prepare for an unforgettable afternoon of fierce competition and heartfelt giving in support of children battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It’s not just a game; it’s a mission!
🕛 Event Schedule:
Check-in: 12 PM
Be there early to soak in the anticipation and good vibes!
Tournament Launch: 1 PM
Unleash your cornhole skills for a noble cause!
🏆 Competitive Division:
$60.00 per team (Advanced/Comp)
Bring your own partner/bags
$1000.00 Guaranteed Payout to Advanced/Comp Division, thanks to J-5 Electric!
🎉 Social Cornhole Tournament:
$40.00 per team of 2 (Bags provided)
Prizes for participants in the social Division
Full Day of FUN- Raffle, Best Team Costume, Best Team Name, Long Shot
🤝 Join the camaraderie, let the games begin, and make a lasting impact!
Don’t miss out – it’s time to Toss for DMD!
💙 100% of benefits go to the 501c3 non-profit, 5 Exons.
*501st Legion Stormtroopers will be in attendance*
🌟 Huge Shoutout to Our GOLD Sponsors:
- Cook Engineering
- IEM
- Anrak
Location & Directions
