Roseville shines brightly in the Golden State

Roseville, CA- Roseville is once again named one of the best places to live in the United States, ranking 45th by Money.com in its 2020 survey. Roseville is the only California city in the rankings.

High paying jobs, vast retail opportunities, and the reliability and low cost of our city owned utilities are among the reasons for Roseville’s high ranking.

To create Money’s Best Places to Live ranking this year, they looked at cities and towns with a population of at least 25,000 and removed any with: more than double the national crime rate; a median income level lower than 85% of its state’s median; or little to no ethnic diversity. This yielded a list of 1,890 places.

To narrow the list, Money.com considered data about economic factors, like employment opportunities, as well as housing, cost of living, diversity, health and safety, education, weather and lifestyle, and amenities – both for safety and entertainment.

The team of reporters then researched every location to ensure that the statistics were a true representation of each place, and that other negative factors weren’t at play. They also incorporated filters to flag cities that fell short of our standards in a few key areas: unemployment (measured on a county-wide basis) and housing distress as a result of COVID-19 economic disruptions; and diversity as a means to account for representation and segregation.

Best Place to Live California