Conviction rate tops 84 percent

Roseville, Calif.- If you’re caught drinking and driving in Placer County, be prepared to pay a heavy price. Motorists are more likely to be convicted of a DUI (84%) than any other county in the state. Sacramento ranks 4th at 80.9%. The statewide average is 68.9%.

According to the California DMV, Placer County remains the toughest county in the state when in comes to DUI conviction rates. For many years, the conviction rates in Placer County have consistently ranked tops in the state.

Accountability

An aggressive approach by prosecutors and local law enforcement help make sure that those who get caught drinking and driving are held to account. Back in 2009, Placer County boasted a conviction rate that topped a staggering 99 percent. Although that conviction rate has since dropped off to 84%, it remains the highest statewide. San Francisco County which has been plagued by lack of criminal accountability issues, shows a DUI conviction rate of just 28.9%.

The median adjudication (violation to conviction) of DUI cases is 106 days, slightly above the statewide average. Roseville recorded a median DUI adjudication of 58 days. Check out the the charts below to see where your county ranks.

California DUI conviction rates by county

COUNTY DUI Conviction Rate PLACER 84.80% VENTURA 83.80% CALAVERAS 81.00% SACRAMENTO 80.90% INYO 80.60% SONOMA 79.60% NAPA 79.10% KINGS 78.90% MENDOCINO 78.90% PLUMAS 78.10% ORANGE 78.00% AMADOR 77.70% SHASTA 77.60% TUOLUMNE 77.00% SUTTER 76.70% SAN DIEGO 75.80% MONTEREY 75.00% RIVERSIDE 75.00% TULARE 75.00% SAN BENITO 74.60% BUTTE 74.20% SAN JOAQUIN 74.00% SANTA BARBARA 74.00% MARIN 73.40% STANISLAUS 73.10% EL DORADO 72.90% SAN LUIS OBISPO 72.90% YOLO 72.90% NEVADA 72.60% MODOC 72.10% COLUSA 69.40% KERN 69.30% SANTA CRUZ 69.00% LOS ANGELES 67.20% SAN MATEO 64.70% YUBA 64.60% MARIPOSA 64.50% SAN BERNARDINO 64.50% MERCED 64.10% FRESNO 64.00% SISKIYOU 63.70% SANTA CLARA 63.40% TEHAMA 62.80% GLENN 62.40% MONO 62.40% LAKE 62.30% DEL NORTE 60.90% SIERRA 59.30% HUMBOLDT 59.10% TRINITY 58.90% CONTRA COSTA 55.00% SOLANO 53.70% LASSEN 47.00% ALPINE 45.50% IMPERIAL 45.30% MADERA 38.60% ALAMEDA 34.80% SAN FRANCISCO 28.90% source: California DMV

Placer DUI convictions by age

AGE GROUP Percentage 18-20 3% 21-30 21.80% 31-40 29.30% 41-50 21.10% 51-60 14.30% 61-70 8.30% 71& above 2.30% source: California DMV

Simple solution

While much work remains to reduce drunk driving and its significant societal damage, the positive trend is that drunk driving deaths and crime have seen a dramatic decline over the past 40 years.

The simple and smart solution remains, if you’re drinking, don’t drive.

