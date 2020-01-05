Sunday, January 5, 2020
    Local Northern California news. Covering Roseville, Sacramento, Lake Tahoe, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, Auburn, Placer County and all the other cool places through which we adventure.

    Placer County Most Wanted

    Placer County’s Most Wanted List

    Auburn
    Auburn CA- The Placer County Sheriff's Most Wanted List. Every effort is made to keep this information as current...
    New California Laws 2020

    New California laws 2020 (part 9)

    New Laws in California
    California 2020 New Laws Sacramento, CA– Part 9 in New California laws for 2020 includes parentage, elder care facilities,...
    Flu virus

    Flu claims life of Placer County child

    Auburn
    Previously health child succumbs to influenza Placer County Public Health has been notified that a school-aged Placer County child...
    New California Laws 2020

    New California laws 2020 (part 8)

    New Laws in California
    California’s New Laws Annual Series Sacramento, CA– Part 8 in New California laws for 2020 includes opioid prescription drugs,...
    Sacramento Walking Sticks

    Sacramento Walking Sticks to stroll in the New Year

    Archived
    Hosted Walks for New Year's Eve & Day Sacramento, CA- The Sacramento Walking Sticks Club will be hosting newly...
    Roseville Life Magazine

    Roseville Life Magazine launches January 2020

    Roseville
    Community’s volunteer-driven publication Roseville, CA- The New Year begins centered on local community with the launch of the volunteer-driven,...
    Downtown Roseville

    Roseville City Council approves purchase of long-vacant building

    Roseville
    Unoccupied since 2016 construction Roseville, CA- The Roseville City Council approved today a $10.5 million purchase of 116 S....
    Crestmont Elementary

    Crestmont Elementary School Named California Distinguished School

    Roseville
    Crestmont among top in Placer County Roseville, CA- Roseville City School District (RCSD) announced today Crestmont Elementary School has...
    Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

    Lake Tahoe Christmas Buffet at Lone Eagle Grille

    Archived
    Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort Christmas Day Buffet Incline Village, Nevada - Lone Eagle Grille, a waterfront restaurant...
    South Placer Leadership Forum

    South Placer Leadership Forum in Rocklin

    Rocklin
    Free Event January 16 at William Jessup University Rocklin, CA- Join us for the South Placer Leadership Forum! Hear...
