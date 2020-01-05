Placer County’s Most Wanted List
Auburn CA- The Placer County Sheriff's Most Wanted List. Every effort is made to keep this information as current...
New California laws 2020 (part 9)
California 2020 New Laws Sacramento, CA– Part 9 in New California laws for 2020 includes parentage, elder care facilities,...
Flu claims life of Placer County child
Previously health child succumbs to influenza Placer County Public Health has been notified that a school-aged Placer County child...
New California laws 2020 (part 8)
California’s New Laws Annual Series Sacramento, CA– Part 8 in New California laws for 2020 includes opioid prescription drugs,...
Sacramento Walking Sticks to stroll in the New Year
Hosted Walks for New Year's Eve & Day Sacramento, CA- The Sacramento Walking Sticks Club will be hosting newly...
Roseville Life Magazine launches January 2020
Community’s volunteer-driven publication Roseville, CA- The New Year begins centered on local community with the launch of the volunteer-driven,...
Roseville City Council approves purchase of long-vacant building
Unoccupied since 2016 construction Roseville, CA- The Roseville City Council approved today a $10.5 million purchase of 116 S....
Crestmont Elementary School Named California Distinguished School
Crestmont among top in Placer County Roseville, CA- Roseville City School District (RCSD) announced today Crestmont Elementary School has...
Lake Tahoe Christmas Buffet at Lone Eagle Grille
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort Christmas Day Buffet Incline Village, Nevada - Lone Eagle Grille, a waterfront restaurant...
South Placer Leadership Forum in Rocklin
Free Event January 16 at William Jessup University Rocklin, CA- Join us for the South Placer Leadership Forum! Hear...