Downtown Sac welcomes the return of Concerts in the Park

Sacramento, Calif. – Each year as the weather heats up in Downtown Sacramento, so does the live outdoor music scene. Concerts in the Park will be returning in 2022 to #DowntownSac on Friday evenings May 6 – July 29, 2022.

This popular outdoor music scene happens at Cesar Chavez Park 9th & J Streets from 5:00- 9:00 pm every Friday, with the exception of July 1.

Concerts in the Park 2022

May 6: RED VOODOO // Bad Mother Nature / Zach Waters Band / SOOSH*E!

May 13: Nate Curry // Camilla Covington // Destiny Molina // Harlequin Rose // NUNU.

May 20: Arden Park Roots // The Gold Souls // Mateo Briscoe // DJ Rainjah

May 27: slenderbodies // Life In 24 Frames / Helladusty / Winsome / DJ Lady Char

June 3: Bob Moses // Moxy / Brolly / Cassie Vega

June 10: Jessica Malone // Gleeson / Dear Darling / Emilee Durbin / DJ Epik

June 17: Wilderado // me&you / The Ghost Town Rebellion / Nat Lefkoff / DJ Nesss

June 24: The Expendables // Ryder Thieves / Skunk Funk / Zephyr

July 1: NO SHOWS SCHEDULED

July 8: Picturesque // A Foreign Affair / Yunger / Internet Friends / Thxt Topic w/ Hellagoodcompany

July 15: Nappy Roots // S3LF and the Sleeprockers / Erica Ambrin & The Eclectic Soul Project

July 22: Cannons // Madi Sipes & The Painted Blue / Keadii / Holy Water

July 29: Mod Sun // JMSEY / A Summer Alive / Bloodhoney / Robbie & DJ Eddy (HOF)

About Cesar Chavez

History Channel Excerpt: The Mexican-American labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez dedicated his life’s work to what he called la causa (the cause): the struggle of farm workers in the United States to improve their working and living conditions through organizing and negotiating contracts with their employers.

Committed to the tactics of nonviolent resistance practiced by Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., Chavez founded the National Farm Workers Association (later the United Farm Workers of America) and won important victories to raise pay and improve working conditions for farm workers in the late 1960s and 1970s.