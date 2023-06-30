Senior Cafés provide community and connection for elderly clients
Roseville, Calif .- For the first time since closing due to the pandemic, Seniors First will re-open all seven Seniors Cafés, congregate dining sites for seniors in Placer County.
All COVID-related modifications to the program, including delivered and ‘to go’ meals, will end in favor of the healthy community that congregate dining provides.
“We have all missed the shared conversation and smiles that come from dining together and are excited to once again open our doors to our beloved seniors.” Stephanie Vierstra, Seniors First Executive Director
July 3
During the hot summer, when temperatures can preclude a trip to the store or local food closet, it is important to remind seniors that there are local options available for a warm meal and friendly face. Starting July 3, all cafés will be open to provide a hot, healthy lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Seniors are encouraged to attend any of the seven neighborhood locations for fresh and flavorful meals that are prepared and served in accordance with federal nutritional guidelines for seniors. Meals are offered at a suggested voluntary, confidential contribution of $3. However, those unable to are always welcome.
Besides nutritional value, the Cafés also provide socialization for guests. With many living alone and at risk of isolation, sometimes a visit to the Café is the only social interaction of the day. Cafés are cozy and inviting with comfortable furnishings and staffed by friendly volunteers.
Senior Café locations:
Roseville Cafés
Manzanita Apartments
1019 Madden Lane, Roseville
Monday, Wednesday & Friday
Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm
Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Maidu Apartments
101 Sterling Court, Roseville
Monday, Wednesday & Friday
Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm
Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sutter Terrace Apartments
6725 Fiddyment Road, Roseville
Monday, Wednesday & Friday
Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm
Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Woodcreek Apartments
1295 Hemmingway Drive, Roseville
Monday, Wednesday & Friday
Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm
Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Auburn Café
12183 Locksley Lane, Auburn
Monday, Wednesday & Friday
Hours: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Lincoln Café
Lincoln Senior Center
391 H Street, Lincoln
Monday, Wednesday & Friday
Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm
Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rocklin Café
Rolling Oaks Apartments
5725 Shannon Bay Drive, Rocklin
Monday, Wednesday & Friday
Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm
Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information and to make a Senior Café reservation, please call (530)889-9500.
