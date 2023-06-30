Senior Cafés provide community and connection for elderly clients Roseville, Calif .- For the first time since closing due to the pandemic, Seniors First will re-open all seven Seniors Cafés, congregate dining sites for seniors in Placer County. All COVID-related modifications to the program, including delivered and ‘to go’ meals, will end in favor of the healthy community that congregate dining provides. Guide to Holiday Fun!

“We have all missed the shared conversation and smiles that come from dining together and are excited to once again open our doors to our beloved seniors.” Stephanie Vierstra, Seniors First Executive Director

July 3

During the hot summer, when temperatures can preclude a trip to the store or local food closet, it is important to remind seniors that there are local options available for a warm meal and friendly face. Starting July 3, all cafés will be open to provide a hot, healthy lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Seniors are encouraged to attend any of the seven neighborhood locations for fresh and flavorful meals that are prepared and served in accordance with federal nutritional guidelines for seniors. Meals are offered at a suggested voluntary, confidential contribution of $3. However, those unable to are always welcome.

Besides nutritional value, the Cafés also provide socialization for guests. With many living alone and at risk of isolation, sometimes a visit to the Café is the only social interaction of the day. Cafés are cozy and inviting with comfortable furnishings and staffed by friendly volunteers.

Senior Café locations:

Roseville Cafés

Manzanita Apartments

1019 Madden Lane, Roseville

Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm

Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Maidu Apartments

101 Sterling Court, Roseville

Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm

Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sutter Terrace Apartments

6725 Fiddyment Road, Roseville

Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm

Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Woodcreek Apartments

1295 Hemmingway Drive, Roseville

Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm

Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Auburn Café

12183 Locksley Lane, Auburn

Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Hours: 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Lincoln Café

Lincoln Senior Center

391 H Street, Lincoln

Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm

Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Rocklin Café

Rolling Oaks Apartments

5725 Shannon Bay Drive, Rocklin

Monday, Wednesday & Friday

Hours: 10:45am to 12:45pm

Lunch served: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information and to make a Senior Café reservation, please call (530)889-9500.