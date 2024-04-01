Elderly and young most at risk

Roseville, Calif. – As we’ve reported over the years, the Roseville region offers a multitude of reasons as an attractive place to live and do business. Sadly, air quality is not one of those reasons according to the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association released their Annual State of the Air report and once again, Roseville- Sacramento region residents continue breathing some of the worst air anywhere in the United States across key metrics. The old and young are most at risk.

Central Valley

California’s Central Valley has a notoriously difficult geographical position for controlling pollution. With more building booms underway, extended fire seasons in recent years due to drought and roadways becoming more congested, residents can probably expect to see the region face air quality challenges into the foreseeable future.

Cleanest Cities

The list of cleanest cities in terms of air quality include locations some would expect such as Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest along with some surprises such as parts of New York and Louisiana. View full list of cleanest cities

High Risk Groups

High risk groups most affected often include those with pediatric asthma, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, as well as young children and those over 65. Learn more: Air Quality and Older Adults

By Ozone

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA Visalia, CA Bakersfield, CA Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA Phoenix-Mesa, AZ Denver-Aurora, CO Sacramento-Roseville, CA (previous rank #9) San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Houston-The Woodlands, TX Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem, UT

By Year Round Particle Pollution

Bakersfield, CA Visalia, CA Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA Fairbanks, AK Sacramento-Roseville, CA (previous rank #10) Medford-Grants Pass, OR Phoenix-Mesa, AZ San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA Indianapolis-Carmel-Muncie, IN

By Short-Term Particle Pollution

Bakersfield, CA Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA Fairbanks, AK Visalia, CA Reno-Carson City-Fernley, NV San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA Redding-Red Bluff, CA Sacramento-Roseville, CA (previous rank # 7) Chico, CA Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

For the full report visit https://www.lung.org/research/sota/city-rankings/most-polluted-cities

State of the Air 2023

related