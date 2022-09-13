Exhibits, Classic Cars, and Live Rock-n-Roll

Sacramento, Calif. – The eighth Senior Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at the Wyndham Sacramento Hotel off Hwy 80 at Madison.

The event features exhibits to make the lives of senior citizens happier, healthier and longer. Over 60 booths will cover an array of approaches to the various health and financial concerns of older Americans. The event is free to the public.

Entertainment includes the Spare Parts Band playing music that spans from the early days of Rock and Roll to Classic Rock, Blues, Country, some Jazz standards, and more! Award-Winning Elvis tribute artist Gene Lane, voted “Best Elvis” in Las Vegas at the Thunder Valley Casino, will participate. Gene is also a rockin’ DJ who will play “Blasts from the Past”. Also, take a look at the Classic Cars in the hotel’s parking lot.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wyndham Sacramento NE, 5321 Date Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95841 (Off Hwy 80 at Madison). Admission and parking are free to the public. Please go to www.seniorhealthfair.org for details, or call (916) 910-9499 to attend or exhibit.

