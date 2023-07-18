Crucially Needed Investment to Address What Surgeon General Calls “The Crisis of Our Time” – Kids’ Mental Health

Loomis, Calif. – On Wednesday, Assemblymember Joe Patterson will present a $500,000 assembly district-specific discretionary award to Loomis-based Koinonia Family Services. With these funds, Koinonia will be able to streamline and expand their specialized programs that heal trauma in home-like, community environments.

Gaps in California’s system of caring for the mental health needs of youth in our communities have led to children in crisis and languishing in emergency rooms. Nationwide, a surge in mental health concerns for children has been called “the crisis of our time,” by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

“Trusted non-profit organizations”

“Partnering with trusted non-profit organizations in our communities is the only way California will fully solve the mental health crisis that is robbing our children of a healthy future,” said Assemblyman Joe Patterson. “I am proud to recognize Koinonia for their incredible work supporting children and families in crisis for over four decades. This crucial funding is necessary to ensure more children, including those in the foster care system, are able to access quality mental health services in our community.”

“Koinonia is thrilled to be selected to partner with Assemblyman Patterson’s office to strengthen our local community’s capacity to serve children and families in crisis and just as importantly to provide care and healing before a crisis,” said Tiffany Sickler, PhD, Executive Director with KFS.

“With this funding, Koinonia will expand our capacity to reach youth and heal trauma.” Tiffany Sickler, PhD, Executive Director with KFS

About Koinonia

For more than 40 years, Koinonia’s caring and compassionate staff and families have helped thousands of children and teens begin a new life. The non-profit agency now offers child and family services across California and Nevada, including: supporting families in staying together, supporting foster families and youth, and mental health services for youth.

Assemblyman Joe Patterson

Assemblyman Joe Patterson represents the 5th Assembly District, which is comprised of the communities of Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Granite Bay, Auburn, North Auburn, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Penryn, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Diamond Springs, Placerville, Shingle Springs, Auburn Lake Trails, Georgetown, Cold Springs, Coloma, Rescue and Cool.

Event Details

WHO: Assemblyman Joe Patterson (AD-5)

Tiffany Sickler, PhD and staff, Koinonia Family Services

WHAT: Present award of $500,000 to Koinonia Family Services

WHEN: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:45pm

WHERE: 3731 Magnolia St. (Corner of Oak) Loomis, CA 95650

related