Roseville, Calif. – Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

From first time students to competitive swimmers, their experience allows them to tailor a program to meet the specific need of each student. Private or small group classes provide the opportunity for one-on-one interaction with highly trained swim instructors.

SWSS opened their Roseville facility in 2018 and is a member of Roseville Today. Learn a little more about Steve Wallen Swim School with this Q & A.

History of your business: How long have you been involved? What brought you into this line of work?

SWSS has been teaching swimming lessons for over 40 years and has helped over 30,000 swimmers enjoy the sport of swimming and be safe around the water. Our family-owned and operated swim school started modestly in Steve Wallen’s backyard pool and has grown into one of the most respected and popular swim schools in our area. In 2008 we opened our facility in the El Dorado Hills and in 2018 we opened our facility in Roseville to meet demands and offer year-round swim instruction to our students.

What’s the philosophy behind your business?

Our philosophy is designed to teach students the life skill of swimming. It is of utmost importance that everyone develops the life skill of swimming in order to swim independently without any flotation devices or goggles.

What is your biggest inspiration in life or in your job? What do you enjoy most about your work?

Our job is extremely rewarding! We get enormous inspiration from our profession in that we are teaching a life skill that could one day save someone’s life or help save another.

What would you like to share with the community?

At Steve Wallen Swim School, we firmly believe that students are born with an innate ability to swim; therefore, we highly recommend introducing babies to the water at an early age. From our experience, we find that students who start baby swim lessons at a young age tend to take to the water quicker as well as learn to enjoy and respect the water more.

Tell us a funny story about your business?

At SWSS, our focus is all about the customer experience. From our ribbon program and tootsie rolls to help motivate students to our top-notch customer service. Not only are we teaching swim lessons and the life skill of swimming, we also create a fun, positive atmosphere where our customers look forward to visiting. :-). As many of our students know, the water at SWSS is magic! Mr. Steve can actually be seen at times during lessons adding more “magic water” to the pool to help motivate students.

Tell us a little about yourself…

Both Steve and Kaleb have been around the water their entire lives, from learning to swim at young ages all the way to swimming in college at Chico State and UC Davis, respectively.

Any additional information you would like to share?

Whatever your swim instruction needs, Steve Wallen Swim School is prepared to meet and exceed your expectations. Contact us today to arrange a tour of our facility or to make arrangements to enroll in Steve Wallen Swim School. You’ll be glad you did!

To learn more visit Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville.

