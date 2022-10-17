Local non-profits putting City of Roseville grant funding to good use

Roseville, Calif.- Each year, the City of Roseville awards grants through the Citizens Benefit Fund, created following the sale of the Roseville Hospital in 1993. The proceeds of the sale were placed in a trust and a portion of the interest earned each year is made available for grants with the purpose of improving the quality of life for the residents of Roseville.

In the last grant funding cycle, $359,334 was awarded to and used by 21 organizations from July 2021 to June 2022. Among those helped with the grant funding included people with disabilities, veterans, families needing stable housing, those in need of reliable meals, teens, children and the elderly.

Grant Recipients

A complete list of 2021-22 grant recipients including the amount of funding, funded program accomplishments, and measures of success.

Grant Process

The Roseville Grants Advisory Commission oversees the competitive grant process. The Commission reviews grant applications annually February through May, providing the Roseville City Council with their recommendations in June. The City Council has the final approval on disbursement of each of the grant funds. The 2023-2024 Grant Funding Cycle will open for applications on December 5, 2022.

More information about the city’s grant programs, the application schedule and process, and reports of previous year’s awards can be found at Roseville.ca.us/grants.

related