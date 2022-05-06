Placer County trailing only 4 Bay Area counties

Roseville, Calif.- California’s economic picture at least in terms of unemployment numbers continues to show strength. Roseville, Placer County’s largest city continues to help fuel the region’s growth. The most recent unemployment numbers paint a positive picture with a 2.8 percent unemployment rate (down from 3.5% in January) according to the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept.

Marin County streak of having the lowest unemployment rate in California has been broken by San Mateo at 2.3%. The counties reporting the highest unemployment are Colusa County at 12.5% (up.2.2) and Imperial County with traditionally high unemployment due to seasonal work stands.

Local Counties At a Glance

Placer 2.8%

Sacramento 4.0%

El Dorado 3.3%

Yolo 3.7%

Yuba 5.7%

California Unemployment Rate by County

County Workforce Unemployment Rate SAN MATEO 452,600 2.30% MARIN 132,000 2.40% SAN FRANCISCO 572,100 2.50% SANTA CLARA 1,047,800 2.50% PLACER 194,400 2.80% SAN LUIS OBISPO 139,000 2.80% SONOMA 249,100 3.00% ORANGE 1,597,500 3.10% ALAMEDA 832,800 3.20% NAPA 70,100 3.20% EL DORADO 93,900 3.30% NEVADA 48,120 3.30% SAN DIEGO 1,596,800 3.40% CALAVERAS 21,700 3.50% CONTRA COSTA 556,700 3.50% SANTA BARBARA 221,700 3.50% VENTURA 414,700 3.50% INYO 8,310 3.60% MONO 9,550 3.60% HUMBOLDT 59,900 3.70% YOLO 109,500 3.70% MENDOCINO 37,600 3.90% SACRAMENTO 732,300 4.00% RIVERSIDE 1,165,800 4.30% SAN BERNARDINO 1,020,200 4.30% BUTTE 93,000 4.40% AMADOR 14,520 4.50% LASSEN 8,840 4.50% SHASTA 74,100 4.60% SOLANO 202,600 4.60% TRINITY 4,320 4.70% TUOLUMNE 20,010 4.70% SIERRA 1,320 4.80% TEHAMA 25,340 4.80% LOS ANGELES 5,072,300 4.90% GLENN 12,690 5.00% LAKE 28,790 5.00% DEL NORTE 9,390 5.10% SANTA CRUZ 134,700 5.20% ALPINE 560 5.30% SAN BENITO 32,700 5.30% MARIPOSA 6,360 5.70% SAN JOAQUIN 339,200 5.70% STANISLAUS 241,900 5.70% YUBA 31,500 5.70% MODOC 3,170 5.90% MADERA 63,600 6.40% SISKIYOU 16,070 6.50% FRESNO 453,900 6.90% SUTTER 45,900 7.00% KINGS 56,600 7.50% MONTEREY 207,700 7.60% KERN 380,100 7.70% MERCED 116,800 8.30% TULARE 203,600 8.40% PLUMAS 6,980 8.60% IMPERIAL 70,300 12.30% COLUSA 10,850 12.50% source: Calif. EDD

“The Real Unemployment”

Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 4.2%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) ranges from 3.4 percent (U-1) to 11.5 percent (U-6).