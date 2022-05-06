Placer County trailing only 4 Bay Area counties
Roseville, Calif.- California’s economic picture at least in terms of unemployment numbers continues to show strength. Roseville, Placer County’s largest city continues to help fuel the region’s growth. The most recent unemployment numbers paint a positive picture with a 2.8 percent unemployment rate (down from 3.5% in January) according to the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept.
Marin County streak of having the lowest unemployment rate in California has been broken by San Mateo at 2.3%. The counties reporting the highest unemployment are Colusa County at 12.5% (up.2.2) and Imperial County with traditionally high unemployment due to seasonal work stands.
Local Counties At a Glance
- Placer 2.8%
- Sacramento 4.0%
- El Dorado 3.3%
- Yolo 3.7%
- Yuba 5.7%
California Unemployment Rate by County
|County
|Workforce
|Unemployment Rate
|SAN MATEO
|452,600
|2.30%
|MARIN
|132,000
|2.40%
|SAN FRANCISCO
|572,100
|2.50%
|SANTA CLARA
|1,047,800
|2.50%
|PLACER
|194,400
|2.80%
|SAN LUIS OBISPO
|139,000
|2.80%
|SONOMA
|249,100
|3.00%
|ORANGE
|1,597,500
|3.10%
|ALAMEDA
|832,800
|3.20%
|NAPA
|70,100
|3.20%
|EL DORADO
|93,900
|3.30%
|NEVADA
|48,120
|3.30%
|SAN DIEGO
|1,596,800
|3.40%
|CALAVERAS
|21,700
|3.50%
|CONTRA COSTA
|556,700
|3.50%
|SANTA BARBARA
|221,700
|3.50%
|VENTURA
|414,700
|3.50%
|INYO
|8,310
|3.60%
|MONO
|9,550
|3.60%
|HUMBOLDT
|59,900
|3.70%
|YOLO
|109,500
|3.70%
|MENDOCINO
|37,600
|3.90%
|SACRAMENTO
|732,300
|4.00%
|RIVERSIDE
|1,165,800
|4.30%
|SAN BERNARDINO
|1,020,200
|4.30%
|BUTTE
|93,000
|4.40%
|AMADOR
|14,520
|4.50%
|LASSEN
|8,840
|4.50%
|SHASTA
|74,100
|4.60%
|SOLANO
|202,600
|4.60%
|TRINITY
|4,320
|4.70%
|TUOLUMNE
|20,010
|4.70%
|SIERRA
|1,320
|4.80%
|TEHAMA
|25,340
|4.80%
|LOS ANGELES
|5,072,300
|4.90%
|GLENN
|12,690
|5.00%
|LAKE
|28,790
|5.00%
|DEL NORTE
|9,390
|5.10%
|SANTA CRUZ
|134,700
|5.20%
|ALPINE
|560
|5.30%
|SAN BENITO
|32,700
|5.30%
|MARIPOSA
|6,360
|5.70%
|SAN JOAQUIN
|339,200
|5.70%
|STANISLAUS
|241,900
|5.70%
|YUBA
|31,500
|5.70%
|MODOC
|3,170
|5.90%
|MADERA
|63,600
|6.40%
|SISKIYOU
|16,070
|6.50%
|FRESNO
|453,900
|6.90%
|SUTTER
|45,900
|7.00%
|KINGS
|56,600
|7.50%
|MONTEREY
|207,700
|7.60%
|KERN
|380,100
|7.70%
|MERCED
|116,800
|8.30%
|TULARE
|203,600
|8.40%
|PLUMAS
|6,980
|8.60%
|IMPERIAL
|70,300
|12.30%
|COLUSA
|10,850
|12.50%
“The Real Unemployment”
Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 4.2%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) ranges from 3.4 percent (U-1) to 11.5 percent (U-6).
- U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
- U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
- U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);
- U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;
- U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and
- U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.
