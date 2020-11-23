According to Money’s latest Best Places to Retire list

Roseville, CA- The abundance of shopping choices, outdoor recreational opportunities, great weather, and proximity to the Sierra Nevada Mountains, wineries and San Francisco are all mentioned by Money.com as reasons for the ranking. To pick the retirement destinations Money put the greatest weight on quality of life factors (like weather and percentage of residents age 50 or above), cost of living, health and safety amenities and the housing market.

When making its list, Money looked only at places with populations above 50,000 and eliminated any location that had more than double the national crime risk, less than 85% of its state’s median household income or a lack of racial diversity.

Money collected about 47,500 different data points to narrow the list, and filtered out locations with a median sales price above $550,000 in the first quarter of 2020. They considered data on each place’s housing market, economic health, cost of living, quality of life, mental and physical health factors, diversity and amenities.

Low humidity, endless summers with warm days and cool nights.

Roseville Snapshot

Population: 143,000

Population 50-plus: 36.2%

Days of sunshine a year: 265

Median home price: $461,000

Roseville was also recently named the 27th most livable mid-sized city in the United States by SmartAsset.com and the only California city named by Money.com as one of the best places to live in the United States.

Top 10 Places to Retire (according to Money.com)

