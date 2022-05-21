2022 Summer Concerts in historic Folsom
Folsom, Calif. – Folsom Historic District comes alive again at night for the summer 2022 Twilight Concert Series. The beautifully designed and historic Folsom Amphitheater readies for this year’s summer entertainment kick off.
Shows scheduled for 7:00 – 10:00 pm. Admission is free and so is parking at the garage at 905 Leidesdorff St. Bring your friend and bring your family out to Folsom for some free family fun. We hope to see you there!
2022 Folsom Amphitheater Twilight Concert Series
- June 2: Lando Collective
- June 9: Aaron Gayden Band
- June 16: Dirty Cello
- June 23: Have Mercy
- June 30: APPLE Z
- July 7: Red Dirt Ruckus
- July 14: Hipper Than Hip
- July 21: Cynthia Renee and Co
- July 28: Eazy Dub
- August 4: Old Mule
- August 11: Island of Black and White
- August 18: Sky Kings
- August 25: Ryan Hernandez
