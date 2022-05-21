2022 Summer Concerts in historic Folsom

Folsom, Calif. – Folsom Historic District comes alive again at night for the summer 2022 Twilight Concert Series. The beautifully designed and historic Folsom Amphitheater readies for this year’s summer entertainment kick off.

Shows scheduled for 7:00 – 10:00 pm. Admission is free and so is parking at the garage at 905 Leidesdorff St. Bring your friend and bring your family out to Folsom for some free family fun. We hope to see you there!

2022 Folsom Amphitheater Twilight Concert Series

June 2: Lando Collective

June 9: Aaron Gayden Band

June 16: Dirty Cello

June 23: Have Mercy

June 30: APPLE Z

July 7: Red Dirt Ruckus

July 14: Hipper Than Hip

July 21: Cynthia Renee and Co

July 28: Eazy Dub

August 4: Old Mule

August 11: Island of Black and White

August 18: Sky Kings

August 25: Ryan Hernandez

