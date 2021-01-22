Superlatives continue piling up for Roseville

Roseville, CA- Working from home this past year was a necessary transition for many in Roseville and around the country. Thirty-eight percent of adults have either switched to telework or live with someone who has, according to a December survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Even after the pandemic subsides, many companies say they will allow employees to work partially or fully from home.

Roseville is primed to meet the needs of these remote workers. Money.com named Roseville the 5th best place to live in the U.S. if you work from home.

Money.com analyzed 157,000 data points across nearly 2,000 cities and towns in the U.S. to find the best places to live if you work from home.

Money.com considered the cost of living, safety, and the quality of education in each location. For this list, they also considered the share of residents that worked from home pre-pandemic and prioritized a good at-home setup: enough space to give everyone a room to themselves, access to necessities like daycare facilities and pharmacies, and, of course, sufficient internet connection.

In Roseville at least 98% of residents have adequate internet access at home to support multiple people working and video conferencing simultaneously according to Money.com

