Farmers Market Schedules from Roseville to Tahoe
Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville & Auburn are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. Personal faves include Mahany Park and Old Town Auburn.
More and more farmers’ markets stay open year-round, but as the winter air gives way to warmer weather and spring blooms, additional markets join the fun. The greater Placer County region offers many wonderful opportunities to support California farmers while enjoying healthier foods in a convenient atmosphere.
Each farmers’ market offers a little something unique and it’s always fun checking out what’s new!
Farmers’ Market Schedule
YEAR-ROUND
Roseville: Mahany Park (Roseville Today’s Top Pick!)
Open All Year – Rain or Shine
1545 Pleasant Grove, Roseville
Sundays: 9:00- 1:00 pm
Why we love it?
Ethnic foods, music, & variety amid the terrific amenities of Mahany that include a park, library, walking trails and more!
Roseville: Whole Foods Market at the Fountains
Galleria Boulevard & East Roseville Parkway
Open All Year
Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Large market in busy shopping center packs a crowd!
Farmers’ Market at Fowler Ranch
3111 Lincoln Newcastle Hwy
Lincoln CA
Sundays, Year-Round
9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Auburn: Old Town Courthouse Parking Lot (A Roseville Today Top Pick!)
Auburn Folsom Road at Lincoln Way
Open All Year
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon
Why we love it?
Fun place to grab some good vibes and a tasty pastry!
Seasonal
Rocklin: RC Willey at Blue Oaks Center
6636 Lonetree Blvd
June – October
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Meager selection at this tiny market left little to be desired during each of our visits.
Granite Bay: Quarry Ponds Town Center
5550 Douglas Blvd
June – October
Sundays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Lincoln Hills
Sierra Fresh Markets
965 Orchard Creek Ln, Lincoln, CA
June- November
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Beyond South Placer
Colfax
55 School St.
Wednesday 4:00- 7:00 pm
May – Oct
Tahoe City Farmers’ Market
Commons Beach
400 N Lake Blvd
May – Oct
Thursdays: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
(21+ years strong)
