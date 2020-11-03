Roseville, CA – Election Day 2020 is finally here as Americans anxiously await the results. It’s Trump versus Biden in what many consider the most contentious election of a lifetime.

Will the pundit projections and data polls accurately reflect the election results you see or will they miss the mark? We’ll be updating key Placer County election results until the final votes are tabulated.

California voters will be deciding on a host of ballot propositions, while local measures and races are in focus throughout Placer County. Check the election results below to see how Placer County voters align on the candidates and issues both statewide and nationally.

(Source: Placer Elections)