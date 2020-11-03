2020 Election Results Placer County

Automatically updated throughout Election night

Roseville, CA – Election Day 2020 is finally here as Americans anxiously await the results. It’s Trump versus Biden in what many consider the most contentious election of a lifetime.

Will the pundit projections and data polls accurately reflect the election results you see or will they miss the mark? We’ll be updating key Placer County election results until the final votes are tabulated.

California voters will be deciding on a host of ballot propositions, while local measures and races are in focus throughout Placer County. Check the election results below to see how Placer County voters align on the candidates and issues both statewide and nationally.

(Source: Placer Elections)

Election Night Results

DOMINION ELECTION RESULTS

PLACER COUNTY PRESIDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTION NOVEMBER 3, 2020 ZERO REPORT

11/02/20 9:28:04 AM
Registered Voters 0 – Cards Cast 0 0.00%Num. Report Precinct 127 – Num. Reporting 0 0.00%
PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
JO JORGENSEN / JEREMY “SPIKE” COHENLIB00.00%
HOWIE HAWKINS / ANGELA NICOLE WALKERGRN00.00%
ROQUE “ROCKY” DE LA FUENTE GUERRA / KANYE OMARI WESTAIP00.00%
GLORIA LA RIVA / SUNIL FREEMANPFP00.00%
DONALD J. TRUMP / MICHAEL R. PENCEREP00.00%
JOSEPH R. BIDEN / KAMALA D. HARRISDEM00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
JESSE VENTURA / CYNTHIA MCKINNEY00.00%
BROCK PIERCE / KARLA BALLARD00.00%
JOSEPH KISHORE / NORISSA SANTA CRUZ00.00%
MARK CHARLES / ADRIAN WALLACE00.00%
BRIAN CARROLL / AMAR PATEL00.00%
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 1ST
Total
Number of Precincts40
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
AUDREY DENNEYDEM00.00%
DOUG LA MALFAREP00.00%
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 4TH
Total
Number of Precincts87
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
BRYNNE S. KENNEDYDEM00.00%
TOM MCCLINTOCKREP00.00%
STATE SENATOR 1ST SENATE DISTRICT
Total
Number of Precincts93
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
PAMELA DAWN SWARTZDEM00.00%
BRIAN DAHLEREP00.00%
MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 1ST DISTRICT
Total
Number of Precincts34
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
MEGAN DAHLEREP00.00%
ELIZABETH L. BETANCOURTDEM00.00%
MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 5TH DISTRICT
Total
Number of Precincts16
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
FRANK BIGELOWREP00.00%
MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 6TH DISTRICT
Total
Number of Precincts77
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
KEVIN KILEYREP00.00%
JACKIE SMITHDEM00.00%
PLACER COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 1
Total
Number of Precincts31
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
SUSAN GOTO00.00%
RENE AGUILERA00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CENTER JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts3
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
DELRAE POPE00.00%
RICHARD M. GARCIA00.00%
TABIA LEE00.00%
NANCY SHERRETS ANDERSON00.00%
JULIA BELLEHUMEUR00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER – 2 YEAR TERM
Total
Number of Precincts7
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
CAMILLE MABEN00.00%
TIFFANY SAATHOFF00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts7
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
MICHELLE SUTHERLAND00.00%
RACHELLE PRICE00.00%
JULIE LEAVENS-HUPP00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA
Total
Number of Precincts15
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
CRISTE FREYMOND00.00%
PAUL LONG00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA
Total
Number of Precincts15
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
SPENCER D SHORT00.00%
ANA PEREIRA STEVENSON00.00%
JASON PRICE00.00%
HAROLD L. ASHE00.00%
STEVEN BROTHERS00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
ROSEVILLE JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts31
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes0
BRYAN RICHTER00.00%
PETE CONSTANT00.00%
MARGARET MUTHONI NJUGUNA00.00%
JULIE HIROTA00.00%
GREGORY BURNIS HARNAGE, JR00.00%
HEIDI HALL00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
AUBURN UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts27
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
JAMIE ROSS00.00%
TREVOR ROGAS00.00%
JACK “WOODY” HOFFMANN00.00%
SARAH HAMILTON BRICHLER00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
EUREKA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts9
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
RENEE NASH00.00%
MIKE HOLMES00.00%
ABBY BURKE00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
FORESTHILL UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts3
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
STACY MEDICH00.00%
STEVE SMITH00.00%
AMBER ORDWAY00.00%
BERNARD “BERNIE” LAFOREST00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
LOOMIS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 5 – 2 YEAR
Total
Number of Precincts13
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
KELLY MASSIE TOMASZEWSKI00.00%
REBEKAH ANTHONY00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
PLACER HILLS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts9
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
LAUREL KLEIN00.00%
KATIE SCHIAVONE00.00%
SARAH SCHOPFER00.00%
ALLISON HARVEY00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
ROSEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts17
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
KUMI WICKRAMASINGHE00.00%
MEGHAN KRAFKA00.00%
JULIE ANN CONSTANT00.00%
GARY MILLER00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF AUBURN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL
Total
Number of Precincts6
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
RACHEL RADELL-HARRIS00.00%
ALICE DOWDIN CALVILLO00.00%
TOM PALMER00.00%
DAN GRUMLEY00.00%
ROGER LUEBKEMAN00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF AUBURN CITY TREASURER
Total
Number of Precincts6
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
DONNA SILVA00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF COLFAX MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
KIM A. DOUGLASS00.00%
MARNIE MENDOZA00.00%
DAVID ACKERMAN00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF COLFAX CITY TREASURER
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
TIMOTHY D. RYAN00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF LINCOLN CITY TREASURER
Total
Number of Precincts5
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
STAN NADER00.00%
RICHARD L. PEARL00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TOWN OF LOOMIS MEMBER OF TOWN COUNCIL
Total
Number of Precincts4
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
DAVID RING00.00%
JENNIFER “JENNY” KNISLEY00.00%
JAMES “DANNY” CARTWRIGHT00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TOWN OF LOOMIS TOWN CLERK
Total
Number of Precincts4
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
CHARLEEN “CRICKETT” STROCK00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TOWN OF LOOMIS TOWN TREASURER
Total
Number of Precincts4
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
ROGER M. CARROLL00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF ROCKLIN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL
Total
Number of Precincts7
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes0
GREG JANDA00.00%
JOSH ROLPH00.00%
ROYCE DAVID00.00%
JOE PATTERSON00.00%
JOHN M. HOBBS00.00%
KEN BROADWAY00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
PAUL JOINER00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
WILLIAM “BILL” LAURITSEN00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
DAN KARLESKINT00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Total
Number of Precincts6
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
TRACY A. MENDONSA00.00%
LAMILLS GARRETT00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Total
Number of Precincts5
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
GEOFF SAKALA00.00%
NEIL POPLE00.00%
BRUCE HOUDESHELDT00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Total
Number of Precincts5
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
GARY T. JOHNSON00.00%
SCOTT ALVORD00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TRUCKEE TAHOE AIRPORT DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts8
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes0
DAVID DIAMOND00.00%
RICK STEPHENS00.00%
TERESA O’DETTE00.00%
LEIGH GOLDEN00.00%
KEN ARONSON00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
AUBURN VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT DIRECTOR – 2 YEAR TERM
Total
Number of Precincts2
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
DALE RICHARD KUEHNE00.00%
JOHN N. IMRIE00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CHRISTIAN VALLEY PARK COMMUNITY SERVICE DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts2
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
ROLANDO DE LA TORRE00.00%
DANIEL A. NEGUS00.00%
MERELINE-ANN SHEPHERD00.00%
DIANE-LOUISE ALESSI00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
SAN JUAN WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts8
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
MITCH DION00.00%
MICHAEL “MIKE” MCRAE00.00%
KENNETH H. MILLER00.00%
MARK ONUFER00.00%
PAMELA TOBIN00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
FORESTHILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts3
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes0
CHRISTOPHER R. REAMS00.00%
RAY MILLER00.00%
RICHARD HERCULES00.00%
TYLER HARKNESS00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
SOUTH PLACER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR 2
Total
Number of Precincts13
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
NICHOLAS B. JOHNSON00.00%
LOUIS E. WRIGHT00.00%
DAVID HARRIS00.00%
GREGARY PAUL GRENFELL00.00%
DAN BAJTOS00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
SOUTH PLACER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR 1
Total
Number of Precincts3
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
MICHAEL JOHNSON00.00%
RUSSELL “RUSS” KELLEY00.00%
KEN MUSSO00.00%
THOMAS W. MILLWARD00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TALMONT RESORT IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes0
EILEEN ILANO00.00%
TIM SCHROEDER00.00%
KYMBERLY PIPKIN00.00%
LARRY ANDERSON00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT DIRECTOR – DIVISION 3
Total
Number of Precincts10
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
W SCOTT MILLER00.00%
KAREN HULL00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
AUBURN AREA RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts29
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes0
JAYSON E. WEDGE00.00%
JIM GRAY00.00%
MICHAEL G. LYNCH00.00%
H GORDON AINSLEIGH00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TRUCKEE-DONNER REC AND PARK DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts2
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
LORI MARQUETTE00.00%
JASON HANSFORD00.00%
MARK TANNER00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
FORESTHILL PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
LINDA CHOLCHER00.00%
JANE STAHLER00.00%
BOB PALMERI00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
NORTH TAHOE PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes0
SARAH COOLIDGE00.00%
TIM FERRELL00.00%
DANIELLE HUGHES00.00%
PHIL THOMPSON00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TRUCKEE DONNER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts2
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes0
CATHY STEWART00.00%
KIM HARRIS00.00%
BOB ELLIS00.00%
JOSEPH “JOE” AGUERA00.00%
JEFF BENDER00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
PLACER COUNTY WATER AGENCY DISTRICT DIRECTOR – DIVISION 3
Total
Number of Precincts29
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
CRAIG R. DEL GRECO00.00%
MICHAEL “MIKE” LEE00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
MIDWAY HEIGHTS COUNTY WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts2
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
JAMES H. MEHL00.00%
RICHARD J. GOODWIN00.00%
TRACY LANGLANDS00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
SIERRA LAKES COUNTY WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes0
RICHARD A. SIMPSON00.00%
KAREN HEALD00.00%
JON HARVEY00.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
Proposition 14 – Authorizes Bonds Continuing Stem Cell Research. Initiative Statute.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 15 – Increases Funding Sources For Public Schools, Community Colleges, And Local Government Services by Changing Tax Assessment Of Commercial And Industrial Property. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 16 – Allows Diversity as a Factor in Public Employment, Education, and Contracting Decisions. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 17 – Restores Right to Vote After Completion of Prison Term. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 18 – Amends California Constitution to Permit 17-Year-Olds to Vote in Primary and Special Elections if They Will Turn 18 by The Next General Election And be Otherwise Eligible To Vote. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 19 – Changes Certain Property Tax Rules. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 20 – Restricts Parole for Certain Offenses Currently Considered to be Non-Violent. Authorizes Felony Sentences for Certain Offenses Currently Treated Only as Misdemeanors. Initiative Statute.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 21 – Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 22 – Exempts App-Based Transportation and Delivery Companies from Providing Employee Benefits to Certain Drivers. Initiative Statute.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 23 – Establishes State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics. Requires On-Site Medical Professional. Initiative Statute.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 24 – Amends Consumer Privacy Laws. Initiative Statute.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Proposition 25 – Referendum on Law that Replaced Money Bail with System Based on Public Safety and Flight Risk.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure F
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure G
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure H
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure I
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure J
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure K
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure L
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure M
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure N
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure O
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure P
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure Q
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure R
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%
Measure S
Total
Number of Precincts6
Precincts Reporting00.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes0
NO00.00%
YES00.00%

