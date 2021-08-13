“For the times, they are a changin'”

Roseville, Calif.- When Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan penned those lyrics, Roseville, Rocklin & Lincoln were part of a quiet, rural backwater region of northern California with a total combined population of under 20,000 residents spread out over roughly 88 square miles.

Today, the region “is a changin’ ” and is home to a growing and more diversified populace of 260,000 residents. With a thriving economy, an educated workforce and a community of safe neighborhoods, The City of Roseville is regularly ranked near the top of best places to live and best places to retire lists. Placer County has also been ranked #1 in Quality of Life in California.

Influx of residents

As the influx of new residents grows, Placer County continues its ascent into the modern age. With the release of the 2020 Census, the migration into South Placer appears to show no signs of slowing.

Over the last decade, Roseville’s population has surpassed 147,000 residents, an 18 percent plus increase. Neighboring Rocklin has seen its population grow by over 20 percent to over 71,000 residents. For comparison, the United States population is up 6.3 percent during the same period.

Foreign born residents make up an estimated 12 to 14 percent of the population, comparable to the nation as a whole according to the current U.S. census data.

By the numbers

Population Roseville Lincoln Rocklin Population, percent change – April 1, 2010 (estimates base) to July 1, 2019, (V2019) 18.6% 12.5% 20.5% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 147,773 49,757 71,601 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 118,788 42,819 56,974

Growth: Historical Population