Updated list of events
Roseville, Calif. – The future is looking bright! Roebbelen Event Center (previously Placer Valley Event Center) in Roseville is a welcome addition to Placer County’s burgeoning sports tourism, business and entertainment scene.
The Roebbelen Event Center includes over 150,000 square feet of indoor space, with up to up to 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts. Meetings to accommodate up to 5,000 under 35 ft ceilings and a 10,000 square foot lobby with flexible gathering space.
Roebbelen Event Center Schedule 2024
- April 5- 7: Kids Artistic Revue Regional Dance Competition
- April 6: Capital City Clash
- April 13: Monster Truck Bash
- April 13 – 14: Best of the West Basketball
- April 20: Taco Throw Down
- Apr 20- 21: Elite is Earned Invitational Baksetball
- Apr 27: West Coast Volleyball
- May 25: 27: NCVA Bay View Classic Volleyball
In the News
RSS Error: WP HTTP Error: cURL error 28: Operation timed out after 10001 milliseconds with 0 bytes received
Roebbelen Event Center
700 Event Center Drive
Roseville, CA 95678
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
GROW your business on the brighter side, join Roseville Today.NO AFFILIATION to print or big media.
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)