Roseville, Calif. – The future is looking bright! Roebbelen Event Center (previously Placer Valley Event Center) in Roseville is a welcome addition to Placer County’s burgeoning sports tourism, business and entertainment scene.

The Roebbelen Event Center includes over 150,000 square feet of indoor space, with up to up to 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts. Meetings to accommodate up to 5,000 under 35 ft ceilings and a 10,000 square foot lobby with flexible gathering space.

Roebbelen Event Center Schedule 2024

April 5- 7: Kids Artistic Revue Regional Dance Competition

April 6: Capital City Clash

April 13: Monster Truck Bash

April 13 – 14: Best of the West Basketball

April 20: Taco Throw Down

Apr 20- 21: Elite is Earned Invitational Baksetball

Apr 27: West Coast Volleyball

May 25: 27: NCVA Bay View Classic Volleyball

Roebbelen Event Center

700 Event Center Drive

Roseville, CA 95678