Roseville, Calif. – Following rapid price hikes, motorists are finally seeing some relief as gas prices have pushed downward. Gas prices have finally pushed closer to the $4 mark throughout South Placer County. Crude oil prices range have currently dropped below $80.

The lowest prices on gas in Roseville are reliably found at Costco and Sam’s Club and have remained consistent over the years with the occasional exceptions and short term price wars.

Lowest Reported Local Gas Prices – Nov 22, 2023 Roseville : $4.19 lowest gas price currently at Costco, Sam’s Club, Safeway

: $4.19 lowest gas price currently at Costco, Sam’s Club, Safeway Rocklin : $4.25 lowest gas price currently at ARCO

: $4.25 lowest gas price currently at ARCO Lincoln: $4.43 lowest gas price currently at ARCO