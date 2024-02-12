Updated for 2024 elections
Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With over two dozen convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.
Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed. Questions? Contact the Elections Office at (530) 886-5650
|City
|Location Name
|Address
|Hours
|Auburn
|Auburn City Clerk’s Office
|1225 Lincoln Way
|24/7
|Placer County
Clerk-Recorder Office
|2956 Richardson Dr.
|24/7
Drive-Up
|Colfax
|Colfax City Clerk’s Office
|33 S. Main St.
|Mon. – Thurs.
8 a.m – 5 p.m.
|Colfax Library
|10 W. Church St.
|24/7
|Foresthill
|Foresthill Veterans Hall
|24601 Harrison St.
|24/7
|Granite Bay
|Granite Bay Library
|6475 Douglas Blvd.
|24/7
|Kings Beach
|Kings Beach Library
|301 Secline St.
|24/7
|Lincoln
|Lincoln City Clerk’s Office
|600 6th St.
|24/7
|Sun City Lincoln Hills
Orchard Creek Lodge
|965 Orchard Creek Ln.
|Inside Lodge
Mon. – Fri.
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Sun City Lincoln Hills
Orchard Creek Lodge
|965 Orchard Creek Ln.
|Parking Lot
24/7
|Loomis
|Loomis Town Clerk’s Office
|3665 Taylor Rd.
|24/7
|Olympic Valley
|Olympic Valley
Public Service District
|305 Olympic Valley Rd.
|24/7
|Rocklin
|Destiny Community Center
|6850 Five Star Blvd.
|24/7
|Placer County Clerk-
Recorder-Elections Office
|3715 Atherton Rd.
|24/7
Drive Up
|Rocklin City Clerk’s Office
|3970 Rocklin Rd.
|24/7
|Rocklin Library
|4890 Granite Dr.
|24 / 7
|Sierra College
Parking Garage
|5100 Rocklin Rd.
|24/7
Drive-Up
|Veterans Services Office
|1000 Sunset Blvd, Ste. 115
|Mon. – Thurs.
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fri
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Whitney Ranch
The Ranch House
|851 Old Ranch House Rd.
|24/7
Drive-Up
|Roseville
|Gurdwara Sahib
Sikh Temple
|1090 Main St.
|Inside Gate
Sun. – Sat.
6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|Maidu Library
|1530 Maidu Dr.
|24/7
|Martha Riley Library
|1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
|24/7
|Nugget Markets
|1509 Blue Oaks Blvd.
|Sun. – Sat.
6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|Nugget Markets
|771 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
|Sun. – Sat.
6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|Oriental Market
|203 Harding Blvd.
|24/7
|Roseville City Clerk’s Office
|311 Vernon St.
|24/7
|Roseville Downtown Library
|225 Taylor St.
|24/7
|Santucci Justice Center
Revenue Services
|10810 Justice Center Dr.
|24/7
|Sun City Roseville
Timber Creek Lodge
|7050 Del Webb Blvd.
|Mon. – Sat.
7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sun.
7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Tahoe City
|The Old Firehouse
|300 N. Lake Blvd.
|24/7
