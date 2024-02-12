Updated for 2024 elections

Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With over two dozen convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot.

Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you, received and counted. Sign up now at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ Voted ballots can only be received at the drop-off locations listed below during the hours listed. Questions? Contact the Elections Office at (530) 886-5650

CityLocation NameAddressHours
AuburnAuburn City Clerk’s Office1225 Lincoln Way24/7
Placer County
Clerk-Recorder Office		2956 Richardson Dr.24/7
Drive-Up
ColfaxColfax City Clerk’s Office33 S. Main St.Mon. – Thurs.
8 a.m – 5 p.m.
Colfax Library10 W. Church St.24/7
ForesthillForesthill Veterans Hall24601 Harrison St.24/7
Granite BayGranite Bay Library6475 Douglas Blvd.24/7
Kings BeachKings Beach Library301 Secline St.24/7
LincolnLincoln City Clerk’s Office600 6th St.24/7
Sun City Lincoln Hills
Orchard Creek Lodge		965 Orchard Creek Ln.Inside Lodge
Mon. – Fri.
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun City Lincoln Hills
Orchard Creek Lodge		965 Orchard Creek Ln.Parking Lot
24/7
LoomisLoomis Town Clerk’s Office3665 Taylor Rd.24/7
Olympic ValleyOlympic Valley
Public Service District		305 Olympic Valley Rd.24/7
RocklinDestiny Community Center6850 Five Star Blvd.24/7
Placer County Clerk-
Recorder-Elections Office		3715 Atherton Rd.24/7
Drive Up
Rocklin City Clerk’s Office3970 Rocklin Rd.24/7
Rocklin Library4890 Granite Dr.24 / 7
Sierra College
Parking Garage		5100 Rocklin Rd.24/7
Drive-Up
Veterans Services Office1000 Sunset Blvd, Ste. 115Mon. – Thurs.
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fri
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Whitney Ranch
The Ranch House		851 Old Ranch House Rd.24/7
Drive-Up
RosevilleGurdwara Sahib
Sikh Temple		1090 Main St.Inside Gate
Sun. – Sat.
6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Maidu Library1530 Maidu Dr.24/7
Martha Riley Library1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.24/7
Nugget Markets1509 Blue Oaks Blvd.Sun. – Sat.
6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Nugget Markets771 Pleasant Grove Blvd.Sun. – Sat.
6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Oriental Market203 Harding Blvd.24/7
Roseville City Clerk’s Office311 Vernon St.24/7
Roseville Downtown Library225 Taylor St.24/7
Santucci Justice Center
Revenue Services		10810 Justice Center Dr.24/7
Sun City Roseville
Timber Creek Lodge		7050 Del Webb Blvd.Mon. – Sat.
7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sun.
7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Tahoe CityThe Old Firehouse300 N. Lake Blvd.24/7
source: Placer County Elections
