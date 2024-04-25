FREE community showcase & fireworks
Rocklin, Calif.- The Rocklin Civic Celebration takes place this Saturday April 27, 2024 at Johnson-Springview Park. This event replaced the annual Earth Day Fest held each year in Rocklin.
According to the City of Rocklin, the Civic Celebration is an opportunity to “showcase all that Rocklin offers to its community and residents.” Highlighting small businesses, restaurants, and city programs.
Join for the festivities, to learn more about what the city does, and cap off the evening with fireworks.
Rocklin Civic Celebration
- WHEN: Saturday, April 27, 2024
- WHERE: Johnson-Springview Park | 5460 5th Street Rocklin, CA
- TIME: 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- COST: Free admission, open to all
