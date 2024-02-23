Amenities and activities 365 days a year

Roseville, Calif.- Mahany Park in Roseville is more than a park, much more. Located in west Roseville on the corner of Pleasant Grove Blvd. and Woodcreek Oaks Blvd., it is an active community hub 365 days per year.

Mahany Park is a combination of many things. The property includes a vast array of amenities that includes no less than a sports complex, dog park, playground, library, event center, fitness center and aquatic complex. There’s also the Exploration Center (reopens Spring 2024) and an Inspiration Garden. each Sunday, the parking lot hosts Roseville’s arguably best farmers market!

Countless activities, recreation, and learning await at Mahany Park. Welcome to the brighter side!

Mahany Park

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville, Calif. 95747

(916) 774-5505

Community Parks / Library / Event Center / Utility Exploration Center

♥ Universally Accessible Playground