Annual awards recognize positive community impacts

Rocklin, Calif. – The Rocklin City Council held a special presentation for the 2024 Ruhkala Community Service Award Winners at the April 23 City Council meeting and honored them with an awards reception.

Read more about each honoree below and congratulate these deserving citizens and groups who make Rocklin such a wonderful place to live.

Honorees

Robin Trimble- Individual Award Honoree

Robin has served as the CEO of the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce for nearly nineteen years.

Robin oversees all facets of the organization including staff management, government relations, fundraising, member recruitment and the operating budget. Robin has increased memberships to 575 members, making it the second largest chamber in Placer County. She has solidified the Chamber’s financial position, increasing annual corporate support by more then 500% and is in charge of organizing the Hot Chili, Cool Cars event year after year.

“This is an amazing honor to receive the Ruhkala Award,” Robin addressed Council. “I am proud to be a part of a community that values families and their business community. I will never forget this evening and I am truly very grateful.

Leadership Rocklin Program- Service Organization Honoree

The Leadership Rocklin program was established in 2003 and was designated towards training and assisting business owners in developing and refining their leadership skills. In addition, the program was formed to provide an opportunity to connect and establish long-lasting relationships with community leaders.

Over 450 graduates have emerged from the program, with several of Rocklin’s current Councilmembers being graduates as well.

Awards Commissioner Susan Wilson accepted the award on behalf of the program and gave several remarks on the success of Leadership Rocklin.

“The thing that has really struck me about Leadership Rocklin is that I am hard-pressed to find another program that really connects as many facets of life, individuals and businesses as this program. Each graduating class of this program has truly left an indelible impact, highlighting contributions to our community through Leadership Rocklin.”

Boy Scouts of America- Youth Honoree

Councilmember Ken Broadway honored the volunteerism of several Rocklin Boy Scout groups, including members of Troop 219, Pack 29, and Troop 29.

“Their dedication to learning, their service to our community and their growth is courageous and commendable and certainly deserving of this recognition,” Councilmember Broadway explained. This group of Scouts have been extremely active in our community. They have been a part of the Adopt-A-Creek program since 2001 and have managed two green belts in our community. Additionally, this group has actively coordinated an Oak Tree restoration program with City staff.”

David Baker – Pioneer Honoree

David Baker is the driving force behind the preservation of Rocklin’s historic artifacts and buildings including the History Museum. David’s passion for preserving the history of Rocklin is inspirational.

David was instrumental in the establishment of the Rocklin Tree Lighting, the preservation of St. Mary’s Chapel and has been a strong advocate in recognizing Chinese and Native American residents in Rocklin history.

Councilmember Jill Gayaldo presented David with his award. “The Pioneer Award is near and dear to my heart. David, we have all benefited from everything you have done for the City and it is my honor to present this award for all your efforts towards Rocklin.”

