California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 4 of New California laws for 2021 includes posse comitatus, voter registration, discrimination, immunity from arrest, family daycare homes and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 4
|SB-187
|Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
|SB-188
|Discrimination: hairstyles.
|SB-190
|Fire safety: building standards: defensible space program.
|SB-192
|Posse comitatus.
|SB-196
|Property taxes: community land trust.
|SB-197
|Department of Transportation: retention proceeds.
|SB-200
|Drinking water.
|SB-203
|Juveniles: custodial interrogation.
|SB-205
|Business licenses: stormwater discharge compliance.
|SB-206
|Collegiate athletics: student athlete compensation and representation.
|SB-207
|Elections: voter registration: partisan primary elections.
|SB-208
|Consumer Call Protection Act of 2019.
|SB-209
|Office of Emergency Services: Wildfire Forecast and Threat Intelligence Integration Center.
|SB-210
|Heavy-Duty Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance Program.
|SB-211
|State highways: leases.
|SB-214
|Medi-Cal: California Community Transitions program.
|SB-222
|Discrimination: veteran or military status.
|SB-223
|Pupil health: administration of medicinal cannabis: schoolsites.
|SB-224
|Grand theft: agricultural equipment.
|SB-225
|Citizens of the state.
|SB-227
|Health and care facilities: inspections and penalties.
|SB-228
|Master Plan on Aging.
|SB-229
|Discrimination: complaints: administrative review.
|SB-230
|Law enforcement: use of deadly force: training: policies.
|SB-233
|Immunity from arrest.
|SB-234
|Family daycare homes.
|SB-235
|Planning and zoning: housing production report: regional housing need allocation.
|SB-240
|Insurance Adjuster Act.
|SB-242
|Land use applications: Department of Defense: points of contact.
|SB-245
|Public animal shelters: adoptions: veterans.
|SB-247
|Wildland fire prevention: vegetation management.
