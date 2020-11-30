California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 4 of New California laws for 2021 includes posse comitatus, voter registration, discrimination, immunity from arrest, family daycare homes and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 4

SB-187 Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. SB-188 Discrimination: hairstyles. SB-190 Fire safety: building standards: defensible space program. SB-192 Posse comitatus. SB-196 Property taxes: community land trust. SB-197 Department of Transportation: retention proceeds. SB-200 Drinking water. SB-203 Juveniles: custodial interrogation. SB-205 Business licenses: stormwater discharge compliance. SB-206 Collegiate athletics: student athlete compensation and representation. SB-207 Elections: voter registration: partisan primary elections. SB-208 Consumer Call Protection Act of 2019. SB-209 Office of Emergency Services: Wildfire Forecast and Threat Intelligence Integration Center. SB-210 Heavy-Duty Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance Program. SB-211 State highways: leases. SB-214 Medi-Cal: California Community Transitions program. SB-222 Discrimination: veteran or military status. SB-223 Pupil health: administration of medicinal cannabis: schoolsites. SB-224 Grand theft: agricultural equipment. SB-225 Citizens of the state. SB-227 Health and care facilities: inspections and penalties. SB-228 Master Plan on Aging. SB-229 Discrimination: complaints: administrative review. SB-230 Law enforcement: use of deadly force: training: policies. SB-233 Immunity from arrest. SB-234 Family daycare homes. SB-235 Planning and zoning: housing production report: regional housing need allocation. SB-240 Insurance Adjuster Act. SB-242 Land use applications: Department of Defense: points of contact. SB-245 Public animal shelters: adoptions: veterans. SB-247 Wildland fire prevention: vegetation management.

