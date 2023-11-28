New California Laws 2024: Part 14

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 14 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on domestic violence, vehicle cameras, child support, legally protected health care, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 14)

BILL TITLE DESCRIPTION SB-281 Crimes: aggravated arson. SB-286 Offshore wind energy projects. SB-290 Domestic violence documentation: victim access. SB-291 Pupil rights: recess. SB-293 Pupil assessments: California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress: statewide results. SB-296 In-vehicle cameras. SB-297 Elections: initiatives and referenda: withdrawal. SB-302 Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act. SB-304 Monterey-Salinas Transit District: public contracting. SB-306 Climate change: Equitable Building Decarbonization Program: Extreme Heat Action Plan. SB-309 Correctional facilities: religious accommodations. SB-311 Medi-Cal: Part A buy-in. SB-314 County of Sacramento Redistricting Commission. SB-319 Electricity: transmission planning and permitting. SB-321 Literacy: libraries: Local Public Library Partnership Program. SB-323 Comprehensive school safety plans: individualized safety plans. SB-326 The Behavioral Health Services Act. SB-327 State teachers’ retirement: disability allowances and benefits. SB-329 Cities: city council members: compensation. SB-331 Child custody: child abuse and safety. SB-332 Minor league baseball players. SB-335 Transactions and use taxes: County of Santa Clara. SB-337 Environmental protection: lands and coastal waters conservation goal. SB-341 Housing development. SB-343 Child support. SB-344 Ken Maddy California Cancer Registry. SB-345 Health care services: legally protected health care activities. SB-348 Pupil meals. SB-350 Pupil attendance: excused absences. SB-353 Beverage containers: recycling. SB-355 Multifamily Affordable Housing Solar Roofs Program. SB-360 California Coastal Commission: member voting. SB-362 Data broker registration: accessible deletion mechanism. SB-365 Civil procedure: arbitration. SB-368 Firearms: requirements for licensed dealers. SB-369 Pupil instruction: model curricula: Vietnamese American refugee experience: Cambodian American history and heritage. SB-371 Undomesticated burros. SB-372 Department of Consumer Affairs: licensee and registrant records: name and gender changes. SB-374 Vehicles: specialized license plates. SB-376 Human trafficking: victim rights. SB-381 Electric bicycles: study. SB-383 Claims against the state: appropriation. SB-384 Barbering and cosmetology. SB-385 Physician Assistant Practice Act: abortion by aspiration: training. SB-386 Elections. SB-387 State property: sale or lease: broadband development. SB-388 Alcoholic Beverage Tax: beer manufacturer returns and schedules. SB-389 State Water Resources Control Board: investigation of water right. SB-392 Tied-house restrictions: advertising exceptions: City of Inglewood. SB-401 Digital financial asset transaction kiosks.

