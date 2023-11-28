New California Laws 2024: Part 14
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 14 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on domestic violence, vehicle cameras, child support, legally protected health care, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 14)
|BILL
|TITLE DESCRIPTION
|SB-281
|Crimes: aggravated arson.
|SB-286
|Offshore wind energy projects.
|SB-290
|Domestic violence documentation: victim access.
|SB-291
|Pupil rights: recess.
|SB-293
|Pupil assessments: California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress: statewide results.
|SB-296
|In-vehicle cameras.
|SB-297
|Elections: initiatives and referenda: withdrawal.
|SB-302
|Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act.
|SB-304
|Monterey-Salinas Transit District: public contracting.
|SB-306
|Climate change: Equitable Building Decarbonization Program: Extreme Heat Action Plan.
|SB-309
|Correctional facilities: religious accommodations.
|SB-311
|Medi-Cal: Part A buy-in.
|SB-314
|County of Sacramento Redistricting Commission.
|SB-319
|Electricity: transmission planning and permitting.
|SB-321
|Literacy: libraries: Local Public Library Partnership Program.
|SB-323
|Comprehensive school safety plans: individualized safety plans.
|SB-326
|The Behavioral Health Services Act.
|SB-327
|State teachers’ retirement: disability allowances and benefits.
|SB-329
|Cities: city council members: compensation.
|SB-331
|Child custody: child abuse and safety.
|SB-332
|Minor league baseball players.
|SB-335
|Transactions and use taxes: County of Santa Clara.
|SB-337
|Environmental protection: lands and coastal waters conservation goal.
|SB-341
|Housing development.
|SB-343
|Child support.
|SB-344
|Ken Maddy California Cancer Registry.
|SB-345
|Health care services: legally protected health care activities.
|SB-348
|Pupil meals.
|SB-350
|Pupil attendance: excused absences.
|SB-353
|Beverage containers: recycling.
|SB-355
|Multifamily Affordable Housing Solar Roofs Program.
|SB-360
|California Coastal Commission: member voting.
|SB-362
|Data broker registration: accessible deletion mechanism.
|SB-365
|Civil procedure: arbitration.
|SB-368
|Firearms: requirements for licensed dealers.
|SB-369
|Pupil instruction: model curricula: Vietnamese American refugee experience: Cambodian American history and heritage.
|SB-371
|Undomesticated burros.
|SB-372
|Department of Consumer Affairs: licensee and registrant records: name and gender changes.
|SB-374
|Vehicles: specialized license plates.
|SB-376
|Human trafficking: victim rights.
|SB-381
|Electric bicycles: study.
|SB-383
|Claims against the state: appropriation.
|SB-384
|Barbering and cosmetology.
|SB-385
|Physician Assistant Practice Act: abortion by aspiration: training.
|SB-386
|Elections.
|SB-387
|State property: sale or lease: broadband development.
|SB-388
|Alcoholic Beverage Tax: beer manufacturer returns and schedules.
|SB-389
|State Water Resources Control Board: investigation of water right.
|SB-392
|Tied-house restrictions: advertising exceptions: City of Inglewood.
|SB-401
|Digital financial asset transaction kiosks.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!