New California Laws 2024: Part 15

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 15 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on cancer treatment, teachers’ retirement, victims rights, abortion provider protections, wiretapping, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 15)

BILL TITLE DESCRIPTION SB-406 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: financial assistance: residential housing. SB-407 Foster care: resource families. SB-410 Powering Up Californians Act. SB-411 Open meetings: teleconferences: neighborhood councils. SB-412 Parole hearings. SB-413 School attendance: interdistrict attendance. SB-416 State agencies: building and renovation projects: LEED certification. SB-417 Firearms: licensed dealers. SB-419 Property tax: exemptions: personal property used in space flight. SB-421 Health care coverage: cancer treatment. SB-423 Land use: streamlined housing approvals: multifamily housing developments. SB-428 Temporary restraining orders and protective orders: employee harassment. SB-432 Teachers’ retirement. SB-434 Transit operators: street harassment survey. SB-437 Presidential elections: candidates. SB-439 Special motions to strike: priority housing development projects. SB-444 Community colleges: Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement (MESA) programs. SB-446 Nonprofit and cooperative corporations: ratification or validation of noncompliant corporate actions. SB-447 GO-Biz: Building and Reinforcing Inclusive, Diverse, Gender-Supportive Equity Project. SB-448 Juveniles: detention hearings. SB-449 Peace officers: Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board. SB-452 Firearms. SB-455 State of emergency: mortgage servicers: disasters. SB-457 Vision care: consent by a minor. SB-459 Domestic violence: restraining orders. SB-461 Days and hours of work: religious or cultural observance. SB-462 General assistance. SB-463 Dependent children. SB-464 Criminal law: rights of victims and witnesses of crimes. SB-465 Refugees. SB-467 Community colleges: apprenticeship or internship training programs. SB-469 Housing: publicly funded low-rent housing projects. SB-474 Canteens. SB-475 Park property: City of Laguna Woods: City Centre Park. SB-476 Food safety: food handlers. SB-478 Consumers Legal Remedies Act: advertisements. SB-482 Multifamily Housing Program: supportive housing: capitalized operating reserves. SB-485 Elections: election worker protections. SB-487 Abortion: provider protections. SB-494 School district governing boards: meetings: school district superintendents and assistant superintendents: termination. SB-496 Biomarker testing. SB-497 Protected employee conduct. SB-498 Alcoholic beverage control: violations. SB-500 Fish and wildlife. SB-502 Medi-Cal: children: mobile optometric office. SB-505 Property insurance. SB-506 Public Utilities Commission: railroads: colored pavements marking project. SB-510 State civil service: probationary periods. SB-514 Wiretapping: authorization. SB-515 School facilities: shade structures.

