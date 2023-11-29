New California Laws 2024: Part 15
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 15 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on cancer treatment, teachers’ retirement, victims rights, abortion provider protections, wiretapping, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 15)
|BILL
|TITLE DESCRIPTION
|SB-406
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: financial assistance: residential housing.
|SB-407
|Foster care: resource families.
|SB-410
|Powering Up Californians Act.
|SB-411
|Open meetings: teleconferences: neighborhood councils.
|SB-412
|Parole hearings.
|SB-413
|School attendance: interdistrict attendance.
|SB-416
|State agencies: building and renovation projects: LEED certification.
|SB-417
|Firearms: licensed dealers.
|SB-419
|Property tax: exemptions: personal property used in space flight.
|SB-421
|Health care coverage: cancer treatment.
|SB-423
|Land use: streamlined housing approvals: multifamily housing developments.
|SB-428
|Temporary restraining orders and protective orders: employee harassment.
|SB-432
|Teachers’ retirement.
|SB-434
|Transit operators: street harassment survey.
|SB-437
|Presidential elections: candidates.
|SB-439
|Special motions to strike: priority housing development projects.
|SB-444
|Community colleges: Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement (MESA) programs.
|SB-446
|Nonprofit and cooperative corporations: ratification or validation of noncompliant corporate actions.
|SB-447
|GO-Biz: Building and Reinforcing Inclusive, Diverse, Gender-Supportive Equity Project.
|SB-448
|Juveniles: detention hearings.
|SB-449
|Peace officers: Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board.
|SB-452
|Firearms.
|SB-455
|State of emergency: mortgage servicers: disasters.
|SB-457
|Vision care: consent by a minor.
|SB-459
|Domestic violence: restraining orders.
|SB-461
|Days and hours of work: religious or cultural observance.
|SB-462
|General assistance.
|SB-463
|Dependent children.
|SB-464
|Criminal law: rights of victims and witnesses of crimes.
|SB-465
|Refugees.
|SB-467
|Community colleges: apprenticeship or internship training programs.
|SB-469
|Housing: publicly funded low-rent housing projects.
|SB-474
|Canteens.
|SB-475
|Park property: City of Laguna Woods: City Centre Park.
|SB-476
|Food safety: food handlers.
|SB-478
|Consumers Legal Remedies Act: advertisements.
|SB-482
|Multifamily Housing Program: supportive housing: capitalized operating reserves.
|SB-485
|Elections: election worker protections.
|SB-487
|Abortion: provider protections.
|SB-494
|School district governing boards: meetings: school district superintendents and assistant superintendents: termination.
|SB-496
|Biomarker testing.
|SB-497
|Protected employee conduct.
|SB-498
|Alcoholic beverage control: violations.
|SB-500
|Fish and wildlife.
|SB-502
|Medi-Cal: children: mobile optometric office.
|SB-505
|Property insurance.
|SB-506
|Public Utilities Commission: railroads: colored pavements marking project.
|SB-510
|State civil service: probationary periods.
|SB-514
|Wiretapping: authorization.
|SB-515
|School facilities: shade structures.
