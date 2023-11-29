New California Laws

New California Laws 2024: Part 15

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 15 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on cancer treatment, teachers’ retirement, victims rights, abortion provider protections, wiretapping, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 15)

BILLTITLE DESCRIPTION
SB-406California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: financial assistance: residential housing.
SB-407Foster care: resource families.
SB-410Powering Up Californians Act.
SB-411Open meetings: teleconferences: neighborhood councils.
SB-412Parole hearings.
SB-413School attendance: interdistrict attendance.
SB-416State agencies: building and renovation projects: LEED certification.
SB-417Firearms: licensed dealers.
SB-419Property tax: exemptions: personal property used in space flight.
SB-421Health care coverage: cancer treatment.
SB-423Land use: streamlined housing approvals: multifamily housing developments.
SB-428Temporary restraining orders and protective orders: employee harassment.
SB-432Teachers’ retirement.
SB-434Transit operators: street harassment survey.
SB-437Presidential elections: candidates.
SB-439Special motions to strike: priority housing development projects.
SB-444Community colleges: Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement (MESA) programs.
SB-446Nonprofit and cooperative corporations: ratification or validation of noncompliant corporate actions.
SB-447GO-Biz: Building and Reinforcing Inclusive, Diverse, Gender-Supportive Equity Project.
SB-448Juveniles: detention hearings.
SB-449Peace officers: Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board.
SB-452Firearms.
SB-455State of emergency: mortgage servicers: disasters.
SB-457Vision care: consent by a minor.
SB-459Domestic violence: restraining orders.
SB-461Days and hours of work: religious or cultural observance.
SB-462General assistance.
SB-463Dependent children.
SB-464Criminal law: rights of victims and witnesses of crimes.
SB-465Refugees.
SB-467Community colleges: apprenticeship or internship training programs.
SB-469Housing: publicly funded low-rent housing projects.
SB-474Canteens.
SB-475Park property: City of Laguna Woods: City Centre Park.
SB-476Food safety: food handlers.
SB-478Consumers Legal Remedies Act: advertisements.
SB-482Multifamily Housing Program: supportive housing: capitalized operating reserves.
SB-485Elections: election worker protections.
SB-487Abortion: provider protections.
SB-494School district governing boards: meetings: school district superintendents and assistant superintendents: termination.
SB-496Biomarker testing.
SB-497Protected employee conduct.
SB-498Alcoholic beverage control: violations.
SB-500Fish and wildlife.
SB-502Medi-Cal: children: mobile optometric office.
SB-505Property insurance.
SB-506Public Utilities Commission: railroads: colored pavements marking project.
SB-510State civil service: probationary periods.
SB-514Wiretapping: authorization.
SB-515School facilities: shade structures.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.

