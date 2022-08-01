Lincoln, Calif. – South Placer’s burgeoning music scene continues in Lincoln with a dynamic array of talent each season at Sun City Lincoln Hills Amphitheater.

From big name acts to incredible cover bands and original acts, there’s something for everyone. Rocklin and Lincoln have attractive amphitheaters, Roseville has a cozy town square and Thunder Valley accommodates the larger shows, while the amphitheater in Lincoln Hills provides a scenic, more intimate venue.

2022 Lincoln Hills Concert Series

NOTE: Current listed shows are in Grand Ballroom and Presentation Hall, not the outdoor Amphitheater

Aug 12: Uptown Funk: Bruno Mars Tribute (Amphitheater)

Aug 18: Tom Jones Tribute (Grand Ballroom)

Sept 2: Surf’s Up: Beach Boys Tribute (Amphitheater)

Sept 16: Keep on Truckin’: Woodstock Experience (Amphitheater)

