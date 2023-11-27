New California Laws 2024: Part 13
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 13 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on writ of habeas corpus, income taxes, public safety, education, sea level rise, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 13)
|BILL
|TITLE DESCRIPTION
|SB-97
|Criminal procedure: writ of habeas corpus.
|SB-101
|Budget Act of 2023.
|SB-104
|Budget Acts of 2022 and 2023.
|SB-105
|Budget Acts of 2022 and 2023.
|SB-114
|Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.
|SB-115
|Arts and Music in Schools—Funding Guarantee and Accountability Act: local control and accountability plan electronic template.
|SB-117
|Higher education trailer bill.
|SB-122
|Public resources trailer bill.
|SB-123
|Energy.
|SB-124
|Energy.
|SB-125
|Transportation budget trailer bill.
|SB-131
|Taxation.
|SB-132
|Income taxes: tax credits: motion pictures: occupational safety: California Film Commission.
|SB-133
|Courts.
|SB-135
|Public safety.
|SB-137
|Health omnibus trailer bill.
|SB-138
|Human services.
|SB-140
|Early childcare and education.
|SB-141
|Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.
|SB-142
|Higher education trailer bill.
|SB-143
|State government.
|SB-145
|Environmental mitigation: Department of Transportation.
|SB-146
|Public resources: infrastructure: contracting.
|SB-147
|Fully protected species: California Endangered Species Act: authorized take.
|SB-148
|State employment: State Bargaining Units: agreements: compensation and benefits.
|SB-149
|California Environmental Quality Act: administrative and judicial procedures: record of proceedings: judicial streamlining.
|SB-150
|Construction: workforce development: public contracts.
|SB-151
|State employment: State Bargaining Unit 6 agreement.
|SB-152
|Background checks and fingerprinting: state employment, licensing, and contracting.
|SB-223
|Pupil personnel services: child welfare and attendance services.
|SB-228
|Civilian youth opportunities program.
|SB-229
|Surplus land: disposal of property: violations: public meeting.
|SB-234
|Opioid antagonists: stadiums, concert venues, and amusement parks.
|SB-235
|Civil discovery.
|SB-240
|Surplus state real property: affordable housing and housing for formerly incarcerated individuals.
|SB-241
|Firearms: dealer requirements.
|SB-244
|Right to Repair Act.
|SB-247
|Alcoholic beverages: licensing exemptions: barbering and cosmetology services.
|SB-250
|Controlled substances: punishment.
|SB-253
|Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act.
|SB-256
|Parklands: City of Davis.
|SB-259
|Reports submitted to legislative committees.
|SB-261
|Greenhouse gases: climate-related financial risk.
|SB-264
|Income taxes: deduction: disaster losses.
|SB-267
|Credit history of persons receiving government rent subsidies.
|SB-269
|Alcoholic beverages: licensed premises: retail sales and consumption.
|SB-272
|Sea level rise: planning and adaptation.
|SB-273
|Tidelands and submerged lands: City and County of San Francisco: Piers 30-32: mixed-use development.
|SB-274
|Suspensions and expulsions: willful defiance: interventions and supports.
|SB-280
|Review of conservatorships: care plans.
