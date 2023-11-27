New California Laws 2024: Part 13

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 13 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on writ of habeas corpus, income taxes, public safety, education, sea level rise, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 13)

BILL TITLE DESCRIPTION SB-97 Criminal procedure: writ of habeas corpus. SB-101 Budget Act of 2023. SB-104 Budget Acts of 2022 and 2023. SB-105 Budget Acts of 2022 and 2023. SB-114 Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill. SB-115 Arts and Music in Schools—Funding Guarantee and Accountability Act: local control and accountability plan electronic template. SB-117 Higher education trailer bill. SB-122 Public resources trailer bill. SB-123 Energy. SB-124 Energy. SB-125 Transportation budget trailer bill. SB-131 Taxation. SB-132 Income taxes: tax credits: motion pictures: occupational safety: California Film Commission. SB-133 Courts. SB-135 Public safety. SB-137 Health omnibus trailer bill. SB-138 Human services. SB-140 Early childcare and education. SB-141 Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill. SB-142 Higher education trailer bill. SB-143 State government. SB-145 Environmental mitigation: Department of Transportation. SB-146 Public resources: infrastructure: contracting. SB-147 Fully protected species: California Endangered Species Act: authorized take. SB-148 State employment: State Bargaining Units: agreements: compensation and benefits. SB-149 California Environmental Quality Act: administrative and judicial procedures: record of proceedings: judicial streamlining. SB-150 Construction: workforce development: public contracts. SB-151 State employment: State Bargaining Unit 6 agreement. SB-152 Background checks and fingerprinting: state employment, licensing, and contracting. SB-223 Pupil personnel services: child welfare and attendance services. SB-228 Civilian youth opportunities program. SB-229 Surplus land: disposal of property: violations: public meeting. SB-234 Opioid antagonists: stadiums, concert venues, and amusement parks. SB-235 Civil discovery. SB-240 Surplus state real property: affordable housing and housing for formerly incarcerated individuals. SB-241 Firearms: dealer requirements. SB-244 Right to Repair Act. SB-247 Alcoholic beverages: licensing exemptions: barbering and cosmetology services. SB-250 Controlled substances: punishment. SB-253 Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act. SB-256 Parklands: City of Davis. SB-259 Reports submitted to legislative committees. SB-261 Greenhouse gases: climate-related financial risk. SB-264 Income taxes: deduction: disaster losses. SB-267 Credit history of persons receiving government rent subsidies. SB-269 Alcoholic beverages: licensed premises: retail sales and consumption. SB-272 Sea level rise: planning and adaptation. SB-273 Tidelands and submerged lands: City and County of San Francisco: Piers 30-32: mixed-use development. SB-274 Suspensions and expulsions: willful defiance: interventions and supports. SB-280 Review of conservatorships: care plans.

