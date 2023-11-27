New California Laws

New California Laws 2024: Part 13

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 13 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on writ of habeas corpus, income taxes, public safety, education, sea level rise, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 13)

BILLTITLE DESCRIPTION
SB-97Criminal procedure: writ of habeas corpus.
SB-101Budget Act of 2023.
SB-104Budget Acts of 2022 and 2023.
SB-105Budget Acts of 2022 and 2023.
SB-114Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.
SB-115Arts and Music in Schools—Funding Guarantee and Accountability Act: local control and accountability plan electronic template.
SB-117Higher education trailer bill.
SB-122Public resources trailer bill.
SB-123Energy.
SB-124Energy.
SB-125Transportation budget trailer bill.
SB-131Taxation.
SB-132Income taxes: tax credits: motion pictures: occupational safety: California Film Commission.
SB-133Courts.
SB-135Public safety.
SB-137Health omnibus trailer bill.
SB-138Human services.
SB-140Early childcare and education.
SB-141Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.
SB-142Higher education trailer bill.
SB-143State government.
SB-145Environmental mitigation: Department of Transportation.
SB-146Public resources: infrastructure: contracting.
SB-147Fully protected species: California Endangered Species Act: authorized take.
SB-148State employment: State Bargaining Units: agreements: compensation and benefits.
SB-149California Environmental Quality Act: administrative and judicial procedures: record of proceedings: judicial streamlining.
SB-150Construction: workforce development: public contracts.
SB-151State employment: State Bargaining Unit 6 agreement.
SB-152Background checks and fingerprinting: state employment, licensing, and contracting.
SB-223Pupil personnel services: child welfare and attendance services.
SB-228Civilian youth opportunities program.
SB-229Surplus land: disposal of property: violations: public meeting.
SB-234Opioid antagonists: stadiums, concert venues, and amusement parks.
SB-235Civil discovery.
SB-240Surplus state real property: affordable housing and housing for formerly incarcerated individuals.
SB-241Firearms: dealer requirements.
SB-244Right to Repair Act.
SB-247Alcoholic beverages: licensing exemptions: barbering and cosmetology services.
SB-250Controlled substances: punishment.
SB-253Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act.
SB-256Parklands: City of Davis.
SB-259Reports submitted to legislative committees.
SB-261Greenhouse gases: climate-related financial risk.
SB-264Income taxes: deduction: disaster losses.
SB-267Credit history of persons receiving government rent subsidies.
SB-269Alcoholic beverages: licensed premises: retail sales and consumption.
SB-272Sea level rise: planning and adaptation.
SB-273Tidelands and submerged lands: City and County of San Francisco: Piers 30-32: mixed-use development.
SB-274Suspensions and expulsions: willful defiance: interventions and supports.
SB-280Review of conservatorships: care plans.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.

