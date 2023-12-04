New California Laws

New California Laws 2024: Part 18

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 18 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on public records on contracts to elections, tax preparers, property tax base value transfer and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 18)

BILLTITLE DESCRIPTION
SB-788Beer manufacturers: cider and perry.
SB-789Elections: Senate Constitutional Amendment 2 of the 2021–22 Regular Session and Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 of the 2023–24 Regular Session.
SB-790Public records: contracts for goods and services.
SB-791Postsecondary education: academic and administrative employees: disclosure of sexual harassment.
SB-793Insurance: privacy notices and personal information.
SB-797Lithium Extraction Tax Citizens Oversight Committee.
SB-798Elections: local bond measures: tax rate statement.
SB-800Advanced Air Mobility, Zero-Emission, and Electrification Aviation Advisory Panel.
SB-801California Uniform Directed Trust Act.
SB-805Health care coverage: pervasive developmental disorders or autism.
SB-806Trash receptacles and storage containers: reflective markings: enforcement.
SB-808California State University: annual report: sexual harassment reports: formal sexual harassment complaints.
SB-812Tax preparers.
SB-813Structural Pest Control Board.
SB-814Household goods and services.
SB-815Healing arts.
SB-816Professions and vocations.
SB-825Local government: public broadband services.
SB-831Agricultural workers: immigration: parole.
SB-833Cannabis licensing: cultivation licenses: changing license type: inactive status.
SB-835Baldwin Hills and Urban Watersheds Conservancy: watershed and open-space plan: report.
SB-836Landowner: water right holder: jointly used conduits: County of Siskiyou.
SB-837Energy: building energy standards: sealed and unvented attics.
SB-844Alcoholic beverage control: retail license transfers and beer returns.
SB-848Employment: leave for reproductive loss.
SB-852Searches: supervised persons.
SB-857Advisory task force: LGBTQ+ pupil needs.
SB-862Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District: transaction and use tax rates.
SB-872Pupil enrollment: class size: report.
SB-878Validations.
SB-879Validations.
SB-880Validations.
SB-882Local Government Omnibus Act of 2023.
SB-883Public Safety Omnibus.
SB-884Gambling Control Act.
SB-885Public employees’ retirement.
SB-886Postsecondary education.
SB-887Consumer affairs.
SB-889California Department of Tax and Fee Administration: earnings withholding orders: settlement agreements: excise taxes.
SB-890Property taxation: change of ownership and base year value transfers.
SB-891Transportation: omnibus bill.

