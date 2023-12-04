New California Laws 2024: Part 18
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 18 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on public records on contracts to elections, tax preparers, property tax base value transfer and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 18)
|BILL
|TITLE DESCRIPTION
|SB-788
|Beer manufacturers: cider and perry.
|SB-789
|Elections: Senate Constitutional Amendment 2 of the 2021–22 Regular Session and Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 of the 2023–24 Regular Session.
|SB-790
|Public records: contracts for goods and services.
|SB-791
|Postsecondary education: academic and administrative employees: disclosure of sexual harassment.
|SB-793
|Insurance: privacy notices and personal information.
|SB-797
|Lithium Extraction Tax Citizens Oversight Committee.
|SB-798
|Elections: local bond measures: tax rate statement.
|SB-800
|Advanced Air Mobility, Zero-Emission, and Electrification Aviation Advisory Panel.
|SB-801
|California Uniform Directed Trust Act.
|SB-805
|Health care coverage: pervasive developmental disorders or autism.
|SB-806
|Trash receptacles and storage containers: reflective markings: enforcement.
|SB-808
|California State University: annual report: sexual harassment reports: formal sexual harassment complaints.
|SB-812
|Tax preparers.
|SB-813
|Structural Pest Control Board.
|SB-814
|Household goods and services.
|SB-815
|Healing arts.
|SB-816
|Professions and vocations.
|SB-825
|Local government: public broadband services.
|SB-831
|Agricultural workers: immigration: parole.
|SB-833
|Cannabis licensing: cultivation licenses: changing license type: inactive status.
|SB-835
|Baldwin Hills and Urban Watersheds Conservancy: watershed and open-space plan: report.
|SB-836
|Landowner: water right holder: jointly used conduits: County of Siskiyou.
|SB-837
|Energy: building energy standards: sealed and unvented attics.
|SB-844
|Alcoholic beverage control: retail license transfers and beer returns.
|SB-848
|Employment: leave for reproductive loss.
|SB-852
|Searches: supervised persons.
|SB-857
|Advisory task force: LGBTQ+ pupil needs.
|SB-862
|Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District: transaction and use tax rates.
|SB-872
|Pupil enrollment: class size: report.
|SB-878
|Validations.
|SB-879
|Validations.
|SB-880
|Validations.
|SB-882
|Local Government Omnibus Act of 2023.
|SB-883
|Public Safety Omnibus.
|SB-884
|Gambling Control Act.
|SB-885
|Public employees’ retirement.
|SB-886
|Postsecondary education.
|SB-887
|Consumer affairs.
|SB-889
|California Department of Tax and Fee Administration: earnings withholding orders: settlement agreements: excise taxes.
|SB-890
|Property taxation: change of ownership and base year value transfers.
|SB-891
|Transportation: omnibus bill.
