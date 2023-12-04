New California Laws 2024: Part 18

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 18 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on public records on contracts to elections, tax preparers, property tax base value transfer and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 18)

BILL TITLE DESCRIPTION SB-788 Beer manufacturers: cider and perry. SB-789 Elections: Senate Constitutional Amendment 2 of the 2021–22 Regular Session and Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 of the 2023–24 Regular Session. SB-790 Public records: contracts for goods and services. SB-791 Postsecondary education: academic and administrative employees: disclosure of sexual harassment. SB-793 Insurance: privacy notices and personal information. SB-797 Lithium Extraction Tax Citizens Oversight Committee. SB-798 Elections: local bond measures: tax rate statement. SB-800 Advanced Air Mobility, Zero-Emission, and Electrification Aviation Advisory Panel. SB-801 California Uniform Directed Trust Act. SB-805 Health care coverage: pervasive developmental disorders or autism. SB-806 Trash receptacles and storage containers: reflective markings: enforcement. SB-808 California State University: annual report: sexual harassment reports: formal sexual harassment complaints. SB-812 Tax preparers. SB-813 Structural Pest Control Board. SB-814 Household goods and services. SB-815 Healing arts. SB-816 Professions and vocations. SB-825 Local government: public broadband services. SB-831 Agricultural workers: immigration: parole. SB-833 Cannabis licensing: cultivation licenses: changing license type: inactive status. SB-835 Baldwin Hills and Urban Watersheds Conservancy: watershed and open-space plan: report. SB-836 Landowner: water right holder: jointly used conduits: County of Siskiyou. SB-837 Energy: building energy standards: sealed and unvented attics. SB-844 Alcoholic beverage control: retail license transfers and beer returns. SB-848 Employment: leave for reproductive loss. SB-852 Searches: supervised persons. SB-857 Advisory task force: LGBTQ+ pupil needs. SB-862 Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District: transaction and use tax rates. SB-872 Pupil enrollment: class size: report. SB-878 Validations. SB-879 Validations. SB-880 Validations. SB-882 Local Government Omnibus Act of 2023. SB-883 Public Safety Omnibus. SB-884 Gambling Control Act. SB-885 Public employees’ retirement. SB-886 Postsecondary education. SB-887 Consumer affairs. SB-889 California Department of Tax and Fee Administration: earnings withholding orders: settlement agreements: excise taxes. SB-890 Property taxation: change of ownership and base year value transfers. SB-891 Transportation: omnibus bill.

